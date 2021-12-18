The week's weather in the lead-up to Christmas: What does it look like for you?

Summer bathers on Shakespear Regional Park. Photo / Getty Images

It looks like the weather gods are set to deliver for most of the North Island and parts of the south as Kiwis prepare for the week leading up to Christmas Day.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said although we're still a week out, areas north of Taupō look like the best places to be for sunshine.

People in Auckland Central will need to look at investing in a fan as the MetService extended forecast shows sunny skies and a high of 25C every day. Only one day of scattered showers is expected and that's on Wednesday.

Further north, Kaitaia will be high and dry on 25C for most of the week alongside Whangārei, which can expect 26C on Christmas Day.

Holiday hotspots in the Coromandel can expect the classic Kiwi combination of Christmas heat and scattered showers. Expect this on Wednesday and Thursday but don't worry, it should become fine that Thursday afternoon.

Tauranga may be the place to be with 25C being the average across the week. Expect a high of 28C on Christmas Eve.

Those in Hamilton can expect it to be a partly cloudy mid-25C for most of the week, with a high of 26C on the big day.

Forecasts for Hawke's Bay show fine, low 20C weather for the whole week with some showers on the 25th.

Much like the rest of the North Island, Taupō will be hot and humid with a high of 25C on Christmas Day and a week average low of 13C.

Ferris told the Herald on Sunday the south is more likely to get cooler winds and clouds.

Nelson holidaymakers are forecast to have a whirlwind of a week, with at times strong northerlies and a spot of Tuesday morning rain. The area will sit at a weekly warm average of 23C highs, with 21C being the high on Christmas day and featuring a spot of rain.

Those in Christchurch can expect it to be hot in the mid to high 20C range until Wednesday when it drops to an average high of 20C and looks to be raining from Thursday to Boxing Day.

Queenstown hasn't been as blessed by Tama-nui-te-rā. Expect clouds and light winds with spots of rain over two or three days and a daily average high of 20C.

Sadly for those in Dunedin, the current projections are a high of just 16C, plus showers and a southerly.