The Weekly Fruit & Veggie Guide: Best buys for the week ahead

Silverbeet is an 'exceptionally good buy' right now. Photo / Supplied

The recommendations are provided by Jerry Prendergast, president of produce industry association United Fresh, and are based on supply and price.

The latest figures from Stats NZ show food prices rose 12.5 per cent in the year to April, the largest increase since 1987.

The cost of fruit and vegetables increased 22.5 per cent over that time.

Some vegetables almost doubled in price between April 2022 and 2023. Kumara prices increased 96 per cent while tomatoes jumped up 77 per cent, eggs by 69 per cent and pumpkin by 45 per cent.

Avocado prices increased by 134 per cent in April 2023, compared with the same month in 2022.

Prendergast said green leafy vegetables were a good buy across the country this week with prices dropping “significantly” while good volumes of carrots were coming out of Ohakune and Southland.

“Ohakune and Southland are feeding the nation.”

As well as the below suggestions, Prendergast said prices for mandarins and kiwifruit had dropped to an “all time low.

“I’ve never seeing gold kiwifruit (this low at) this time of year.”

Persimmon were also on Prendergast’s list with the more modern, crunchy variety priced between $6-7 per kilo.

Prendergast said people might find the prices of cauliflower and cabbage at some supermarkets dropping to $4. New Zealand nashi pears were also a great buy now and into next week.

Jerry Prendergast’s weekly best buys (prices are approximate and depend on location in New Zealand):

Beans

Price: $3.50 per 250g bag

Silverbeet

Price: $4 per bunch

Leeks

Price: Two for $3

Carrots

Price: $2.50-3 per kg

Persimmons

Price: $6-7 per kg