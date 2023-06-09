This week's best buys list includes a selection of root vegetables.

The NZ Herald publishes The Weekly Fruit & Vege Guide so New Zealanders know what the best produce to purchase is each week. This index is part of our wider Cost of Living coverage.

Get your blenders out, soup season is here.

Several root and good soup vegetables are on this week’s “best buys” list, including celery, cauliflower, carrots and parsnips.

The recommendations in the Herald’s Weekly Fruit & Vege Guide come from the president of industry association United Fresh, Jerry Prendergast, who bases his top produce picks on supply volumes and prices.

Prendergast said imported tropical fruit, such as bananas and pineapples were in good supply now, with no delays in shipping. Bananas and pineapples are mostly imported into New Zealand and are available all year round.

Mandarins were “exceptional value”, Prendergast said. The fruit was mainly coming from the Gisborne region but the region had experienced a lot of rain over the past week and picking had been halted to protect the fruit.

“When you pick citrus during heavy rain, or immediately after it, is prone to clear rot,” he said.

“We expect to see a short supply for the first half of next week and then expect - providing the weather gods play their part - plentiful supply the following week.”

He also urged consumers to take advantage of the winter crop of green vegetables in supermarkets currently. However, consumers should be flexible as supply volumes will be mixed.

“We are now into the winter crop of green vegetables.

“There will be ups and downs in supply and it is important to seek out the best value for the week or day when you go shopping and look to match a recipe to what you find represents good value. Seek out Brussels sprouts, fresh beans and spinach over the coming days and expect good value.”

The Weekly Fruit & Vege Guide

Persimmons: $7-$8/kg

Green kiwifruit: $3-$4/kg

Gold kiwifruit: around $5/kg

Loose apples: $3-$4/kg.

Packed apples (2-3kg packs): could be as low as $2/kg

Broccoli: $2.50-$3.50 each

Celery:$3.50-$5, depending on the size of the bunch

Cauliflower: $5-$6 each (you can expect large-size heads)

Carrots: around $3/kg or less

Parsnips: $5-$7/kg

Yams: $8/kg