The house Jacob Mills Ramsay was believed to have been living in at the time of his death. Photo / Tara Shaskey

The house Jacob Mills Ramsay was believed to have been living in at the time of his death. Photo / Tara Shaskey

The two men accused of murdering Taranaki father and husband Jacob Mills Ramsay will remain in custody and their identities suppressed for the interim.

The pair, aged 39 and 18, were taken into police custody yesterday and charged with the 33-year-old's murder.

According to court documents, the older man also faces a kidnapping charge in relation to Ramsay.

Ramsay's body was found at an Upper Kina Rd, Oaonui, property in South Taranaki on Sunday morning.

The house Jacob Mills Ramsay was believed to have been living in at the time of his death. Photo / Tara Shaskey

He was believed to be a farmworker at the time of his death and had been living at the property where his body was found.

Court documents allege he died two days previously, on July 29.

In New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, the men appeared separately via audio-visual link from the New Plymouth Police Station.

Defence lawyer Paul Keegan asked for interim name suppression for the older man, as did lawyer Nathan Bourke for the younger man.

Both men were remanded into custody by consent and will appear in the High Court at New Plymouth on August 19.

A handful of people in the courtroom's public gallery supported the pair.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said police are still piecing together the timeline of Ramsay's movements before his death.

Matuku said police are looking to speak with anyone with information on a physical altercation involving Ramsay in the Ōakura township around 5pm on July 29.

"We also want to talk to anyone who saw a silver-coloured 2005 Peugeot station wagon in Ōakura at about that time, or may have noticed it travelling in the coastal area on that Friday evening," said Matuku.

Information can be given by contacting police on 105, quoting the file number 220731/0100.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.