One of Northland’s leading performing arts, events and conference venues, the Turner Centre in Kerikeri, is to undergo a much-needed revamp.

Turner Centre general manager Gerry Paul said funding had been secured for the first phase of the project to develop a concept design and design brief for the interior fit-out and rejuvenation project.

“Lotteries granted us $164,284 which is two-thirds of the cost towards this first phase of the project.

“It’s a big project to take on but it’s needed.

“It needs to be brought up to standard and there’s an opportunity to make it speak more to our locality as well.”

Paul said the idea was to create “a dynamic, community-centric space” that appeals to attendees, hirers, and performers alike.

“About 80 people including hirers, users, and stakeholders gave their feedback about what works and what doesn’t, and their wishlist.

“We have to look at the middle ground, because the usage of the centre is so varied, it’s finding an interior design that works across the different groups.”

The centre, designed by local architect Martyn Evans, opened in 2005.

It was built on Far North District Council land, but the building was paid for and is owned by a charitable trust.

Since 2005, the centre has presented more than 2000 shows and hosted thousands more community meetings, hui, rehearsals, festivals, trade shows, wānanga, competitions and conferences.

However, after two years of Covid restrictions that scuttled shows and slashed audiences, the trust was struggling to catch up financially, and last year ratepayers were asked to have their say on a council proposal to take over ownership.

The Far North District Council took over the building last July following 92 per cent of public support, leaving the trust in charge of organising events and day-to-day management.

As part of the upcoming project, Paul said the centre undertook engagement sessions with the community and key stakeholders around programming, community engagement and identity.

“We received feedback around our need to develop a programme with and for the community that is accessible, inspiring and reflective of the Te Tai Tokerau community. Work has already begun in this area,” he said.

“The other theme that came through ... is that the centre is tired, run down and lacks flexibility and could better reflect the identity of Northland.”

Jasmax Architects have been hired to lead the design process, and further down the track the work would be done in phases so the centre could keep operating at the same time.

Paul said though it was too early to say what the total cost would be, funding would come from “different avenues”.

“Once we get the design back and look at what the budget is for it, we’ll pull together different funders and talk about what’s possible.”

