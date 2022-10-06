Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker. Photo / NZME

There can't be too many jobs going in New Zealand where all you have to do for a six-figure salary is sign a piece of paper.



But that's the case for seven mayors at this month's local body elections who have already been elected unopposed on salaries ranging from $91,767 to $155,649.



Re-elected Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams said he was "very humbled" that nobody put their name against him in the mayoral race.

Kawerau Mayor Malcolm Campbell is moving on. Photo / NZME

"This for me feels like I'm doing an okay job, but I have to keep up the same level of workload," he told the Bay of Plenty Times.

Adams is on a salary of $119,652.

Alex Walker is another mayor not having to get out and chase votes, in her case at Central Hawke's Bay District Council. It's the same for another Hawke's Bay leader, Sandra Hazlehurst, who is standing unopposed on Hastings District Council.

The pair haven't had to go through a campaign - unlike the five chasing the mayoralty in Wairoa, three in Napier and four in Tararua, where each of the incumbents wants another term.

Their respective salaries - $106,470 and $155,649.

Further south at the Central Otago District Council, Tim Cadogan has strived to bring the community and the council together over the six years he has been mayor.

Clearly, the locals think he has done a good job because he has been re-elected unopposed. Older brother Bryan Cadogan is seeking a fifth term as Clutha mayor, according to a report in the Otago Daily Times.

Young brother Tim is on a salary of $108,498.

Stratford has seen its local mayor of 13 years Neil Volzke re-elected unopposed. Photo / Ilona Hanne

At the Hurunui District Council in the South Island, Mayor Marie Black has been a staunch opponent of the Government's Three Waters reforms and finds herself with more time on her hands to rattle the cage.

Black is on a salary of $103,935.

With 13 years as mayor already clocked up, Stratford's Neil Voltzke told the Stratford Press the decision to seek another term was not made lightly.

"It is a three-year commitment to what is an all-consuming job."

At the 2019 elections, Volzke faced two challenges but was returned to office with 68 per cent of the votes cast at one of the country's smallest councils.

The all-consuming job pays $91,767

Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams. Photo / File

In one case, a sitting mayor is standing down and there is only one candidate to fill their boots.

Kawerau Mayor Malcolm Campbell, who has been mayor for 15 years had planned to go back to work where he has been the local butcher for 47 but had a change of heart when the shop was ram-raided.

Instead, he is standing for a seat on the Bay of Plenty Council, opening the door for his deputy Faylene Tunui to step up unopposed.

She will earn $94,809 in the new job.

A Local Government NZ spokesman said at the 2019 elections, about six or seven mayoral positions were uncontested.

Voting in the local body elections closes at midday on Saturday.



New Zealand's unelected mayors



Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker ($106,470)

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan ($108,498)

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst ($155,649)

Hauraki Mayor Toby Adams ($119,652)

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black ($103,935)

Kawerau Mayor Faylene Tunui ($94,809)

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke ($91,767)