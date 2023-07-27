Voyager 2023 media awards
The sad, mysterious and chilling disappearance of Yanfei Bao

Sam Sherwood
By
Sam Sherwood

Senior Journalist - Crime

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao disappeared last Wednesday while working and is now presumed dead. As police scour a house for sale, rivers, and waterways searching for her body and clues to the crime, Herald senior crime journalist Sam Sherwood investigates a disturbing case that has left detectives, family members, colleagues, and a whole city puzzled and distressed.

Concerns ‘growing’ for missing mum

The airport arrest

‘A nightmare’

‘The news they did not want to hear’