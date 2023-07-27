The sad, mysterious and chilling disappearance of Yanfei Bao

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao disappeared last Wednesday while working and is now presumed dead. As police scour a house for sale, rivers, and waterways searching for her body and clues to the crime, and a man has been charged with her kidnapping, Herald senior crime journalist Sam Sherwood investigates a disturbing case that has left detectives, family members, colleagues, and a whole city puzzled and distressed.

It all started with what appeared to be a fairly innocuous request on the Canterbury Police Facebook page for information about a missing woman - Yanfei Bao.

The post said Bao, a 44-year-old Christchurch woman was last seen a day earlier, on July 19, on Vickerys Rd, Wigram while carrying out “a matter of business”.

It was not until she failed to pick her daughter up from after-school care that police were contacted and concerns began.

Her car, a silver Nissan Dualis, registration PKT556, had been located nearby in Iroquois Pl, Wigram about 10.30pm.

“Police and Ms Bao’s loved ones have concerns for her welfare, and it is out of character for her to have not been in touch,” the post read.

Accompanying the post were two photos of Bao, one wearing shoes, another with no shoes on, at her home in the west of the city.

Bao’s husband, Paul Gooch, was too distraught to speak when the Herald visited the couple’s home that day. However, a family member told the Herald about their distress at what felt like a “surreal” situation. Bao’s disappearance is totally out of character, he said.

Her personal possessions including passport, money, and clothes are at her family home in Avonhead.

“There is nothing indicating that she has disappeared to another country or another city or anything,” the family member said.

She had never disappeared or gone out of communication before, he said. Before she vanished, nothing out of the ordinary had happened to her that anyone noticed.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “This stuff doesn’t happen in Christchurch or this country.

“We’re trying to keep it as positive as possible ... she got lost, you know.”

Police searching the Halswell River on Thursday in relation to the disappearance of Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard.

About 40 of Bao’s colleagues at Harcourts as well as her friends had been out searching for her, while her family had been told by police to stay by their phones.

That afternoon Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves issued a media release appealing for information relating to the investigation, dubbed Operation Helo.

Gooch also took to Facebook with an “urgent appeal” for information regarding his “beloved wife”.

“We are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of my wife, Yanfei Bao. Our 9-year-old daughter and I are desperately seeking any information that could lead us to her whereabouts.”

He said his wife, as a “dedicated real estate consultant”, planned to engage with the local community through “door-to-door outreach to promote her services.”

“We have not heard from her since, and this is completely out of character for Yanfei. Our daughter and I are incredibly worried, and we kindly ask for your assistance in this difficult time,” he said.

“Your support and vigilance mean the world to us, and we are praying for Yanfei’s safe return. Please share this post within your networks and communities to help spread the word.”

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves discusses the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Bao’s profile on the Harcourts site said she had “extensive experience” in sales, and was previously a top-selling salesperson in a major electronics brand.

Family was her “priority”, and she loved spending time with her partner and young daughter.

“In her spare time, she loves to read, and her other interests include travel and learning something new every day. If you are looking for a highly educated, passionate, and hard-working salesperson to assist you in buying or selling your most important asset, give Yanfei a call, as she would love to hear from you,” the Harcourts site states.

One of Bao’s friends, Jin Tian, posted on her Facebook page she had last spoken to Bao, who she called Emily, at 11.16am on Wednesday on WeChat.

“She mentioned about a potential client who wants to transfer money to NZ and checked if about the rate and channel.

“Then she said she was going to call the person to see how he/she wanted and would call me back. And she did not,” Tian wrote.

Forensic staff are investigating a home on Trevor St in Hornby in relation to missing woman Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Concerns ‘growing’ for missing mum

Two days after Bao’s disappearance her colleagues could be seen doing leaflet drops around Wigram. The leaflet said, “Help us find Yanfei Bao!”.

Then, at 5pm that evening, Reeves held a press conference at the Christchurch Central Police Station.

She said police were “growingly concerned” for Bao, who had been reported missing on Wednesday.

“Ms Bao’s disappearance is unexplained, and a missing person investigation remains ongoing.”

Police had spent the day searching a number of areas, and had found one of her cellphones in bushes on the side of the Southern Motorway, near Blakes Rd, Prebbleton.

Reeves said the longer Bao was missing, the more police concerns would grow.

“It’s through that good investigative work and help from the public we’ve been able to find her phone,” Reeves said.

“We are now interested to hear from any members of the public who might have been travelling on the motorway on Wednesday and noticed anything out of the ordinary.

“Anyone with any piece of information no matter how small is encouraged to contact police immediately.”

The following evening, about 7pm, police announced they had seized a “vehicle of interest”, and search warrants were being executed at two properties - one in Bryndwr, and one in Wigram.

The search for Yanfei Bao has involved a vast amount of police resources, including search dogs at Halswell River today. Photo / George Heard

“As a result, several people are assisting police with inquiries.”

The Wigram property was on Iroquois Pl, where Bao’s car was found.

Reeves said police had received more than 40 tips from the public at that stage.

A 52-year-old Bryndwr man is accused of kidnapping Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard.

The airport arrest

Four days after Bao went missing police arrested a 52-year-old man at Christchurch Airport. It’s understood he had booked a one-way international flight and had no luggage on him when police spoke to him.

The man was charged with kidnapping and remanded in custody.

Reeves said the investigation was ongoing, and several people were assisting Police with inquiries.

Police were now also seeking sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

“We’re interested in sightings of the vehicle from mid-week up until last night, but with a particular focus on the vehicle’s location on Wednesday 19 July in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs, and New Brighton.”

Yanfei Bao was last seen yesterday in the Wigram area about midday, wearing the outfit pictured and reading glasses. Photo / Canterbury Police

Following the man’s arrest police began searching a third property on Trevor St, in Hornby.

Bao was due to show a potential buyer through the home on the day of her disappearance. The house was listed for sale by Harcourts.

‘A nightmare’

On the morning of the man’s court appearance, the Herald visited Bao’s home and spoke with Gooch, who spoke of the devastation at his wife’s disappearance.

“It’s just a nightmare,” he said.

“It still feels surreal ... I still can’t quite believe that this is all unfolding.”

He remained hopeful for a positive outcome where his wife would come home to him and their young daughter.

“Otherwise, it’s a very dark head space to be in,” he said.

“But it fluctuates for me ... it’s unbelievable, to be honest.”

Gooch became emotional when thanking the public, mutual friends, and family during the harrowing ordeal.

“I just want to thank them all so far for their wonderful support, which we really do appreciate,” he said, fighting back tears.

“They have all just been so kind.”

Hours later Gooch was in the Christchurch District Court, accompanied by friends when the 52-year-old man accused of kidnapping his wife appeared in court.

The man, who was assisted by an interpreter, spoke only once when Judge Michael Crosbie asked how to pronounce his name.

Court documents alleged the man “unlawfully took away Yanfei Bao without her consent with intent to cause her to be confined”.

Police and the man’s lawyer requested interim name suppression for the defendant, which was granted. His lawyer said the man’s family had not been informed of his arrest. He was remanded in custody to appear on August 15.

In an interview with NZME Reeves said police had received “well over” 100 pieces of information from the public.

At that stage, police continued to treat Bao as a “missing person”.

Police searched the same stretch of water for missing man Michael McGrath in 2017. Photo / George Heard.

“We are still trying to locate her.

“The concern continues to grow the longer that we don’t know where she is.”

Asked about a potential motive, Reeves said a big focus of the investigation would be to look into Bao’s background and her activites to “see who she may have crossed paths with ... to work out what the motivation might be, it’s too early to say what that is at this stage”.

Police’s examination of the Trevor St property then appeared to go up a notch on Tuesday, when a forensic examination began and a police tent was erected.

Forensic investigators could be seen conducting a painstaking analysis of the property and appeared to be focused on a handprint that was visible on a pane of glass.

The investigators were using torches inside the house and taking photographs.

Police searches included around the Halswell River, and the nearby area of Greenpark as well as Lake Terrace Rd and near the New Brighton Rd and Palmers Rd intersection. Photo / George Heard

‘The news they did not want to hear’

Yesterday morning marked a week since Bao was last seen alive. Police began the day by announcing they were set to increase their search activity across Christchurch.

The searches included around the Halswell River, and the nearby area of Greenpark as well as Lake Terrace Rd and near the New Brighton Rd and Palmers Rd intersection.

Police’s National Dive Squad had been called in, and could be seen on a surf-life-saving IRB searching the same stretch of the Halswell River officers searched for Michael McGrath in 2017. Six years on he has not been found.

The river was swollen from recent floodwater.

In the media release, Reeves said police were “keeping an open mind”, as to where Bao was and what may have happened to her.

“But we do have grave concerns at this time.

Police are seeking sightings of this car in relation to their investigation.

“As such, we are considering all possible lines of enquiry and making every effort to locate her.”

Then, at 12.30pm on Wednesday, a media advisory was issued to say Reeves would be fronting a press conference at 3.30pm.

Reeves began the conference by announcing police had elevated their search for Bao to a homicide investigation.

Police had informed Bao’s family of the update, and said they were “devastated”.

“It’s the news they did not want to hear,” she said.

“I do not believe she is alive.”

Police were considering further charges for the 52-year-old accused of kidnapping Bao.

Reeves said she wouldn’t reveal the nature of conversations police have had with the man, but said police were not seeking anybody else at this stage.

Yanfei Bao was last seen about 10am on July 19 on Trevor St, Hornby. Photo / George Heard

Reeves said police had established that the Trevor St property was significant to the investigation.

“We know Ms Bao’s vehicle was parked in that street.

“We are looking for sightings of her vehicle just after midday on [last] Wednesday,” Reeves told journalists.

“The scene examination at Trevor St started yesterday morning. There is significant concern that has come from that address. I won’t go into what I think has happened there.”

Police were interested in sightings of Bao’s car between 12.30pm and 10.30pm when her silver Nissan Dualis was found.

The sighting of Bao doorknocking on Vickerys Rd was now considered to be a red-herring.

Bao and her vehicle arrived at Trevor St before 10am on the day of her disappearance. Police wanted any information about sightings of her car from then until 10.30pm.

Police had received more than 170 pieces of information from the public so far, she said.

“[Police] are in particular areas because the information we have received has directed us there.

“I am hopeful we will find her.”

Anyone who had seen her, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.