Radio and TV host Andrew Mulligan has ute stolen

Andrew Mulligan hosts The Crowd Goes Wild, as well as the morning show on The Rock FM.

The Rock FM morning host and The Crowd Goes Wild presenter Andrew Mulligan was the target of car thieves last week when his ute was stolen.

In a social media post, the broadcaster said he believed his black 2023 Toyota Hilux was stolen last Friday, September 7, or in the early hours of the next morning.

He asked social media users to message him if they saw the ute to message him. He has yet to hear any news from the police.

“They have FAR more important things to deal with than this tbh [to be honest],” Mulligan wrote.

Police are continuing their investigations into the stolen vehicle, a spokesperson said, and will share information with the victim “if and when appropriate”.

“It can be beneficial for police if victims pursue their own investigations into stolen property, but we would warn against any approach or contact being made with anyone they might believe to be involved in the theft,” the spokesperson said.