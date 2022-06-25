Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

The rise of white-collar magic mushroom users in Aotearoa New Zealand

11 minutes to read
Illustration / Andrew Louis

Katie Harris
By
Katie Harris

Social Issues reporter

Magic mushrooms have long been associated with free-loving hippies and full-blown hallucinations. But some Kiwis are shaking that perception. Katie Harris investigates the changing face of psilocybin use.

James is a high-level operator.

The former

