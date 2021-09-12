Voyager 2021 media awards
Premium
New Zealand|Politics

The rise and rise of Seymour: Could he really lead NZ?

11 minutes to read
By: Michele Hewitson

He was once a social media joke. Now, the polls tell us, he's second choice for PM. Could the Act leader really lead New Zealand one day? By Michele Hewitson.

David Seymour, the Act leader,

