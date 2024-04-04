Sharon and Stephen Byrant are restoring an old building in Paekākāriki. Photo / David Haxton

Sharon and Stephen Byrant were quick to act when a historic building comprising three shops in the seaside village of Paekakariki came up for sale.

While the building had seen better days, the couple could see its potential and knew it was steeped in history.

“We thought it would be a great project to restore the building and try to give back to the community,” Sharon said.

The building, in Beach Rd, had been empty for about five years, but over the years comprised three retail shops.

Various businesses have occupied the shops but the original tenants comprised a chemist shop run by Bill Carson, Beckett’s grocery store, and a bank run by the Commercial Bank of Australia.

The Byrants have lived in the village for a long time but also in Sydney where they’ve witnessed many old buildings lovingly restored into the modern age.

With a background in the commercial furniture and property sector, they bought the building, and have been project managing the restoration and hiring various subbies.

“What we’re doing is going back to its original structure and trying to restore what we can to keep those slices of history, and then trying to bring in the modernism.

“It has been an interesting project so far.”

One of the highlights has been the discovery of a panelled rimu wall, hidden behind gib board.

Another was an old metal sign in an attic cavity, and a glass panel with signwriting on it is expected to get a makeover.

The restoration, which is expected to take two or three months, is a talking point in the community.

“I can’t stand on the street without being interrupted multiple times a day,” Sharon said.

“People give you different stories about the shops or there’s people who are excited to see someone is doing something with the building and bringing life back into it which is quite rewarding.”

The couple would seek tenants “that are going to complement Paekākāriki”.

“The village is thriving with the Paekākāriki Escarpment Track, buildings such as Holtom’s being restored, great cafes, and mountain bikers.

“It has become a destination.”



