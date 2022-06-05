A full list of the Queen's Birthday Honours for 2022. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Order of New Zealand (ONZ)

To be Additional Members of the Order of New Zealand:

Honourable Dame Silvia Rose Cartwright, PCNZM, DBE, QSO, DStJ, Epsom, for services to New Zealand

Sir Stephen (Tipene) Gerard O'Regan, New Brighton, for services to New Zealand

New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion (DNZM)

Long-time Silver Ferns coach Ruth Aitken is honoured for services to netball. Photo / NZME

Ruth Ellina Aitken, ONZM, Paeroa, for services to netball

Judge Carolyn Henwood, CNZM, Wadestown, for services to the state, youth and the arts

Dr Judith Helen McGregor, CNZM, Devonport, for services to human rights and health

Knights Companion (KNZM)

Dr Patrick Wahanga Hohepa, Kaikohe, for services to Māori culture and education

Heughan Bassett Rennie, CBE, QC, Thorndon, for services to governance, the law, business and the community

Dr Collin Fonotau Tukuitonga, Wellsford, for services to Pacific and public health

Companions (CNZM)

Dr Alastair MacCormick, Remuera, for services to tertiary education and the community

Edward Colin Manson, ONZM, St Heliers, for services to philanthropy, urban development and business

Benji Marshall is honoured for services to rugby league. Photo / NRL

Benjamin Quentin Marshall, Canada Bay, NSW, for services to rugby league

John Anthony Monaghan, Martinborough, for services to the dairy industry

Lisa Marie Reihana, MNZM, Freemans Bay, for services to the arts

Dr Miriam Edna Saphira, Matatoki, for services to the LGBTQIA+ community

Ross Taylor. Photo / file

Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor, Hamilton, for services to cricket and Pacific communities

Dr David Graeme Woodfield, Tamahere, for services to transfusion medicine

Officers (ONZM)

Uddhav Prasad Adhikary, JP, Blockhouse Bay, for services to the Nepalese community

Dr Bryan William Robert Betty, Karori, for services to health

Dr Hilary Blacklock, Westmere, for services to haematology

Gresham Barry Bradley, Northcote, for services to the LGBTQIA+ community and education

Gregory John Brightwell (Matahi Avauli Brightwell), Gisborne, for services to Waka Ama

Mathilda Margareth Broodkoorn, Haruru, for services to health and Māori

Souella Maria Cumming, DStJ, Newlands, for services to governance

Hinerangi Rachael Edwards, Wairoa, for services to Māori, governance and education

Pamela May Elgar, Meadowbank, for services to hockey and women

Susan Jane Elliott, Westmere, for services to human rights advocacy, particularly refugees

Professor Francis Antony Frizelle, Cashmere, for services to health

Donald John Griffin, Carterton, for services to tertiary education and sport

Lynda Louise Hagen, Johnsonville, for services to law and the community

Professor John Graham Hampton, Mairehau, for services to agricultural science

Tangihaere Gloria Harihari-Hughes, Western Heights, for services to Māori and youth

John Kirkpatrick. Photo / File

John Mitchel Kirkpatrick, Hastings, for services to shearing sports

Faafetai Jonathan Lemalu, London, for services to opera

Denise Messiter, Te Puru, for services to Māori and health

Brian Robert Mulligan, Hobsonville, for services to physiotherapy

Dr Gordon Ian Nicholson, Epsom, for services to health and the community

Emeritus Professor Anthony Ian Parker, Wadestown, for services to industrial design

Roderick Christopher Dominic John Pelosi, Palmerston North, for services to football

Desmond Leslie Peters, Addington, for services to the snow sport industry

Petronella (Marjet) Maria Pot, Mt Eden, for services to women's health

Beverly Margaret Pownall, Mt Roskill, for services to health, particularly breastfeeding

Dr Daphne Joan Rickson, Paekakariki, for services to music therapy

Dr Anne Katherine Robertson, Palmerston North, for services to sexual health

Lorraine Susan Scanlon, Westport, for services to Victim Support and the community

Bridget Ann Snedden, One Tree Hill, for services to people with learning disabilities

Dr Ian Alexander Noel Stringer, Palmerston North, for services to conservation

Dr Oliver Robert Webber Sutherland, Bishopdale, for services to the law and Māori and Pacific communities

Wi Te Tau Pirika Taepa, Titahi Bay, for services to Māori art, particularly ceramics

Dr John David Tait, Oriental Bay, for services to obstetrics and gynaecology

Dr Margrietha Johanna Theron, Pomere, for services to science and the community

Sharyn Elizabeth Underwood, Ōtamatea, for services to dance

Anne June Urlwin, Wanaka, for services to business

Eileen Nora Varley, Richmond, for services to addiction services

Lisa Walker, Island Bay, for services as a jeweller

Bub (Hera) White, Raglan, for services to Māori and tertiary education

Chelsea Jane Winstanley, Grey Lynn, for services to the screen industry and Māori

Film director and producer Chelsea Winstanley is honoured for services to the screen industry and Māori. Photo / Michael Craig

Members (MNZM)

Melegalenuu Ah Sam, Papatoetoe, for services to Pacific language education

Nicholas Stuart Atkins, JP, Bishopdale, for services to science and the community

Lesi Ruby Atoni, Porirua, for services to the Tokelau community

David Lindsay Ayers, Rangiora, for services to local government and the community

John Stephen Baird, Fairhall, for services to business and governance

Carol Anne Kahutaha Berghan, Kaitāia, for services to Māori

John Tyson Bezett, Dunedin, for services to sport and recreation

Anne Marie Biggs, St Heliers, for services to education

Noel Brian Birchall, Kaikohe, for services to outdoor recreation and conservation

Sandra Joy Borland, Georgetown, for services to nursing and the Pacific community

Matthew Faafetai Malietoa Brown, Broomfield, for services to mental health and the prevention of family violence

Sarah Clare Brown, Broomfield, for services to mental health and the prevention of family violence

Christopher Bruce Chilton, Waikiwi, for services to music and journalism

Inspector Dean Murray Clifford, Parkvale, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Robyn Marire Harriet Corrigan, Lake Ohia, for services to social work

Adrienne Kathryn Dalton, JP, Miranda, for services to conservation and youth

Detective Inspector David de Lange, Hastings, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Reverend Louise Margaret Deans, Darfield, for services to the community and women

Hurimoana Dennis. Photo / file

Hurimoana Nui Dennis, Avondale, for services to Māori and the community

Makareta Mamoa Willow Desai, Manaia, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Christopher James Ellison, Mosman Park, for services to New Zealand-Australia relations

Ross Duncan Everiss, Lynmore, for services to rugby

Siaosi Fa'alogo for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Elizabeth Ann Forgie, Ōkaihau, for services to education

Margaret Letitia Fraser, Dunedin, for services to hepatology

Maha Tawfek Hassan Galal, Avonhead, for services to the Muslim community

Richard Patrick Garratt, Mt Maunganui, for services to tennis and Māori sport

Jennifer Mary Gordon, Waikanae Beach, for services to Catholic education

Dianne Kay Grennell, Waikanae, for services to Māori and the Public Service

Elizabeth Anne Hakaraia, Ōtaki Beach, for services to the film and media industries

Marianne Hargreaves, Burnside, for services to the arts

Dr Ella Yvette Henry, Te Atatu South, for services to Māori, education and media

Bryan Mervyn Ernest Hocken for services to agriculture and the rural community

Gregory Bernard Horton, Remuera, for services to philanthropy and governance

Dr Josephine Harle Howse, Kohimarama, for services to education

Dr Beverley Lorraine James, Spring Creek, for services to seniors

Estelle Pura Leask, Bluff, for services to conservation and Māori

Dr Linita Manu'atu, Ponsonby, for services to Pacific education and the Tongan community

Paul Ernest McEwan, Wanaka, for services to neonatal care

Kiriovea Jasmin McSweeney, Eastbourne, for services to the film industry

Dr Robert John McNeill Mills, New Plymouth, for services to wildlife conservation

Sharon Louise Morgan, Langs Beach, for services to the community, the arts and rugby

Walter Ngakoma Ngamane, Thames, for services to Māori and tourism

Hai Dinh Nguyen, Emerald Hill, for services to refugees and the Vietnamese community

Anna Osbourne (left) and Sonya Rockhouse. Photo / file

Anna Elizabeth Osborne, Dobson, for services to the community and occupational health and safety

Tolupene Peau, Titirangi, for services to the Tokelau community

Jo Mere Pilkington, Northcote, for services to the events sector and the community

Grace Elizabeth Prendergast, Cambridge, Britain, for services to rowing

Kenneth Alan Rintoul, Ōkaihau, for services to governance and the community

Holly Irene Robinson, Calton Hill, for services to athletics

Sonya Lynne Rockhouse, Hoon Hay, for services to the community and occupational health and safety

Karla Anne Sanders, Alexandra, for services to bullying prevention

Kim Shannon, Ngaio, for services to education and the Public Service

Deidre Ann Shea, Freemans Bay, for services to education

Stacey Anne Shortall, Hataitai, for services to the law and the community

Hugh Edwin Stringleman, One Tree Point, for services to agricultural journalism

Mark Robertson Sutton, Te Anau, for services to conservation

Dr Mai Mohammed Hamdi Tamimi, Hebron, Palestine, for services to ethnic communities

Teaiorangi Trevor Taurima, Whakatu, for services to Māori, sport and conservation

Gaylene Katerina Te Rauna, Berhampore, for services to Māori and disabled people

Reverend Victoria Pernel Terrell, Ōnehunga, for services to the disability community

Margaret Ann Tod, Takapuna, for services to netball

Emma Kimberley Twigg, Cambridge, for services to rowing

Bill Urale also known as Samoan hip-hop artist King Kapisi. Photo / file

Bill Rangi Urale, Mt Albert, for services to music and the community

Henry van Tuel, Bluff Hill, for services to the Coastguard

Cynthia Grace Wallbridge, Wai O Taiki Bay, for services to dental health and education

Patrick John Walsh, Devonport, for services to education

Kerri Leigh Williams, Cambridge, for services to rowing

Keith Lewis Woodley, Pokeno, for services to shorebird conservation

Honorary Member

Hans van Ess, Birkenhead, for services to ju-jitsu

Emma Twigg is honoured for services to rowing. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Queen's Service Order (QSO)

Fadumo Abdulkadir Ahmed, Pt Chevalier, for services to ethnic communities, women and social entrepreneurship

Judge Andrew John Becroft, Karori, for services to the judiciary, children and youth

Naomi Patricia Ferguson, Paraparaumu, for services to the Public Service

Reverend Jonathan Peter Hartley, Oriental Bay, for services to governance and the community

Simon James Manning, JP, Paraparaumu Beach, for services to funeral services and disaster victim identification

Cheryll Bronwyn Martin, Birkdale, for services to the community

Dr Leslie Francis Molloy, Pt Howard, for services to conservation and outdoor recreation

Julie Read. Photo / Greg Bowker

Julie Read, Devonport, for services to the state

Queen's Service Medal (QSM)

William Michael Anderson, Pukete, for services to Māori education and the community

Jennifer Louise Andrews, JP, Springlands, for services to seniors and local government

Bishop Ross Graham Bay, OStJ, Parnell, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Ian Wright Carter, Hahei, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Ami Chand, Kelston, for services to ethnic communities

David James Clarke, Arrowtown, for services to heritage preservation

Michael Compton Cole, Somerville, for services to the Coastguard and the RSA

Ronald Leslie Cooke, Manunui, for services to historical research

Glenise Audrey Day, OStJ, Chatham Islands, for services to the community

Dr Talduwa Gamage Chandrasoma Asoka Dias, Hillsborough, for services to health and the Sri Lankan community

Eleanor Joyce Doig, Musselburgh, for services to the community

Llewelyn Phillip Duval, JP, Mt Pleasant, for services to the community

Christine Joy Greengrass (deceased) for services to the community

Barbara Anne Hanna, Tapanui, for services to the community

Susan Elizabeth Hume, Avonhead, for services to education

Mervyn Paul Huxford, Ōrewa, for services to hockey and the community

Samuel Bruce Inder, Naseby, for services to the community

Nedra Julia Johnson, Beckenham, for services to the community and education

Sister Cynthia May Kearney, Te Hapara, for services to missionary work and the community

Paul Klemick, Mornington, for services to historical research

Jeanette Margaret Leebody, JP, Caversham, for services to netball and the community

Gabrielle-Sisifo Blanche Dunlop Makisi, Melrose, for services to Pacific communities and education

Neil Rex McDermott, Waikiwi, for services to music promotion and the community

Craig Sutherland McFarlane, Papamoa Beach, for services to education and music

Margaret McKibbin in the green t-shirt. Photo / File

Margaret McKibbin, Taradale, for services to Scouting

Reverend Vaelua Salafai Mika, Papatoetoe, for services to church ministry and the Samoan community

Mary Elizabeth Money, Silverstream, for services to Girl Guides, women and the community

Larry Alexander Morgan, Taradale, for services to canoe sports and viticulture

Vivien Joy Morton, Whitby, for services to the community

Ellen Huia Norman, Māngere East, for services to Māori and mental health

Reverend Hiueni Nuku, Whitby, for services to Tongan and Pacific communities

Roy John Opie, Otaihanga, for services to the community

Harry Earl Pawsey, Hawarden, for services to advocacy and conservation

Virginia Ann Pawsey, Hawarden, for services to advocacy and conservation

Pushpa Devi Prasad, Whanganui East, for services to the community

Graeme Ernest Rice, Ravensbourne, for services to traffic and road safety

Elizabeth Ann Robbie, Invercargill, for service to historical research

Vaipou Saluni, Waiwhetu, for services to education and the Pacific community

Michael Scrivener, Karori, for services to ethnic communities and refugees

Winifred Solomon, Riverton, for services to Māori culture and heritage

Irene Ann Somerville, Kawaha Point, for services to the community and historical research

Yu-Shiun Tang, Westmorland, for services to Chinese communities and culture

Roberta Mihikore Te Huia, Te Atatu Peninsula, for services to Māori

Luther Alafia Toloa, QPM, JP, Masterton, for services to the Pacific community

Wendy Louise van Delden, Paraparaumu Beach, for services to music

Heather Belle Waldron, JP, Greerton, for services to the community

Lynda Ruth Wallace, Akaroa, for services to heritage preservation and the community

Ian David Wilson, Ōkaihau, for services to conservation

Karel James Witten-Hannah, MStJ, New Lynn, for services to the community and education

William Edward Woods, JP, Springfield, for services to conservation and the community

John Kenneth Wyatt, South Bay, for services to the community

Sandra Jean Wyatt, South Bay, for services to the community

New Zealand Antarctic Medal (NZAM)

Dr Ian Hawes, Ōtūmoetai, for services to Antarctic science and conservation