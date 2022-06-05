Order of New Zealand (ONZ)
To be Additional Members of the Order of New Zealand:
Honourable Dame Silvia Rose Cartwright, PCNZM, DBE, QSO, DStJ, Epsom, for services to New Zealand
Sir Stephen (Tipene) Gerard O'Regan, New Brighton, for services to New Zealand
New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Ruth Ellina Aitken, ONZM, Paeroa, for services to netball
Judge Carolyn Henwood, CNZM, Wadestown, for services to the state, youth and the arts
Dr Judith Helen McGregor, CNZM, Devonport, for services to human rights and health
Knights Companion (KNZM)
Dr Patrick Wahanga Hohepa, Kaikohe, for services to Māori culture and education
Heughan Bassett Rennie, CBE, QC, Thorndon, for services to governance, the law, business and the community
Dr Collin Fonotau Tukuitonga, Wellsford, for services to Pacific and public health
Companions (CNZM)
Dr Alastair MacCormick, Remuera, for services to tertiary education and the community
Edward Colin Manson, ONZM, St Heliers, for services to philanthropy, urban development and business
Benjamin Quentin Marshall, Canada Bay, NSW, for services to rugby league
John Anthony Monaghan, Martinborough, for services to the dairy industry
Lisa Marie Reihana, MNZM, Freemans Bay, for services to the arts
Dr Miriam Edna Saphira, Matatoki, for services to the LGBTQIA+ community
Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor, Hamilton, for services to cricket and Pacific communities
Dr David Graeme Woodfield, Tamahere, for services to transfusion medicine
Officers (ONZM)
Uddhav Prasad Adhikary, JP, Blockhouse Bay, for services to the Nepalese community
Dr Bryan William Robert Betty, Karori, for services to health
Dr Hilary Blacklock, Westmere, for services to haematology
Gresham Barry Bradley, Northcote, for services to the LGBTQIA+ community and education
Gregory John Brightwell (Matahi Avauli Brightwell), Gisborne, for services to Waka Ama
Mathilda Margareth Broodkoorn, Haruru, for services to health and Māori
Souella Maria Cumming, DStJ, Newlands, for services to governance
Hinerangi Rachael Edwards, Wairoa, for services to Māori, governance and education
Pamela May Elgar, Meadowbank, for services to hockey and women
Susan Jane Elliott, Westmere, for services to human rights advocacy, particularly refugees
Professor Francis Antony Frizelle, Cashmere, for services to health
Donald John Griffin, Carterton, for services to tertiary education and sport
Lynda Louise Hagen, Johnsonville, for services to law and the community
Professor John Graham Hampton, Mairehau, for services to agricultural science
Tangihaere Gloria Harihari-Hughes, Western Heights, for services to Māori and youth
John Mitchel Kirkpatrick, Hastings, for services to shearing sports
Faafetai Jonathan Lemalu, London, for services to opera
Denise Messiter, Te Puru, for services to Māori and health
Brian Robert Mulligan, Hobsonville, for services to physiotherapy
Dr Gordon Ian Nicholson, Epsom, for services to health and the community
Emeritus Professor Anthony Ian Parker, Wadestown, for services to industrial design
Roderick Christopher Dominic John Pelosi, Palmerston North, for services to football
Desmond Leslie Peters, Addington, for services to the snow sport industry
Petronella (Marjet) Maria Pot, Mt Eden, for services to women's health
Beverly Margaret Pownall, Mt Roskill, for services to health, particularly breastfeeding
Dr Daphne Joan Rickson, Paekakariki, for services to music therapy
Dr Anne Katherine Robertson, Palmerston North, for services to sexual health
Lorraine Susan Scanlon, Westport, for services to Victim Support and the community
Bridget Ann Snedden, One Tree Hill, for services to people with learning disabilities
Dr Ian Alexander Noel Stringer, Palmerston North, for services to conservation
Dr Oliver Robert Webber Sutherland, Bishopdale, for services to the law and Māori and Pacific communities
Wi Te Tau Pirika Taepa, Titahi Bay, for services to Māori art, particularly ceramics
Dr John David Tait, Oriental Bay, for services to obstetrics and gynaecology
Dr Margrietha Johanna Theron, Pomere, for services to science and the community
Sharyn Elizabeth Underwood, Ōtamatea, for services to dance
Anne June Urlwin, Wanaka, for services to business
Eileen Nora Varley, Richmond, for services to addiction services
Lisa Walker, Island Bay, for services as a jeweller
Bub (Hera) White, Raglan, for services to Māori and tertiary education
Chelsea Jane Winstanley, Grey Lynn, for services to the screen industry and Māori
Members (MNZM)
Melegalenuu Ah Sam, Papatoetoe, for services to Pacific language education
Nicholas Stuart Atkins, JP, Bishopdale, for services to science and the community
Lesi Ruby Atoni, Porirua, for services to the Tokelau community
David Lindsay Ayers, Rangiora, for services to local government and the community
John Stephen Baird, Fairhall, for services to business and governance
Carol Anne Kahutaha Berghan, Kaitāia, for services to Māori
John Tyson Bezett, Dunedin, for services to sport and recreation
Anne Marie Biggs, St Heliers, for services to education
Noel Brian Birchall, Kaikohe, for services to outdoor recreation and conservation
Sandra Joy Borland, Georgetown, for services to nursing and the Pacific community
Matthew Faafetai Malietoa Brown, Broomfield, for services to mental health and the prevention of family violence
Sarah Clare Brown, Broomfield, for services to mental health and the prevention of family violence
Christopher Bruce Chilton, Waikiwi, for services to music and journalism
Inspector Dean Murray Clifford, Parkvale, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Robyn Marire Harriet Corrigan, Lake Ohia, for services to social work
Adrienne Kathryn Dalton, JP, Miranda, for services to conservation and youth
Detective Inspector David de Lange, Hastings, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Reverend Louise Margaret Deans, Darfield, for services to the community and women
Hurimoana Nui Dennis, Avondale, for services to Māori and the community
Makareta Mamoa Willow Desai, Manaia, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Christopher James Ellison, Mosman Park, for services to New Zealand-Australia relations
Ross Duncan Everiss, Lynmore, for services to rugby
Siaosi Fa'alogo for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Elizabeth Ann Forgie, Ōkaihau, for services to education
Margaret Letitia Fraser, Dunedin, for services to hepatology
Maha Tawfek Hassan Galal, Avonhead, for services to the Muslim community
Richard Patrick Garratt, Mt Maunganui, for services to tennis and Māori sport
Jennifer Mary Gordon, Waikanae Beach, for services to Catholic education
Dianne Kay Grennell, Waikanae, for services to Māori and the Public Service
Elizabeth Anne Hakaraia, Ōtaki Beach, for services to the film and media industries
Marianne Hargreaves, Burnside, for services to the arts
Dr Ella Yvette Henry, Te Atatu South, for services to Māori, education and media
Bryan Mervyn Ernest Hocken for services to agriculture and the rural community
Gregory Bernard Horton, Remuera, for services to philanthropy and governance
Dr Josephine Harle Howse, Kohimarama, for services to education
Dr Beverley Lorraine James, Spring Creek, for services to seniors
Estelle Pura Leask, Bluff, for services to conservation and Māori
Dr Linita Manu'atu, Ponsonby, for services to Pacific education and the Tongan community
Paul Ernest McEwan, Wanaka, for services to neonatal care
Kiriovea Jasmin McSweeney, Eastbourne, for services to the film industry
Dr Robert John McNeill Mills, New Plymouth, for services to wildlife conservation
Sharon Louise Morgan, Langs Beach, for services to the community, the arts and rugby
Walter Ngakoma Ngamane, Thames, for services to Māori and tourism
Hai Dinh Nguyen, Emerald Hill, for services to refugees and the Vietnamese community
Anna Elizabeth Osborne, Dobson, for services to the community and occupational health and safety
Tolupene Peau, Titirangi, for services to the Tokelau community
Jo Mere Pilkington, Northcote, for services to the events sector and the community
Grace Elizabeth Prendergast, Cambridge, Britain, for services to rowing
Kenneth Alan Rintoul, Ōkaihau, for services to governance and the community
Holly Irene Robinson, Calton Hill, for services to athletics
Sonya Lynne Rockhouse, Hoon Hay, for services to the community and occupational health and safety
Karla Anne Sanders, Alexandra, for services to bullying prevention
Kim Shannon, Ngaio, for services to education and the Public Service
Deidre Ann Shea, Freemans Bay, for services to education
Stacey Anne Shortall, Hataitai, for services to the law and the community
Hugh Edwin Stringleman, One Tree Point, for services to agricultural journalism
Mark Robertson Sutton, Te Anau, for services to conservation
Dr Mai Mohammed Hamdi Tamimi, Hebron, Palestine, for services to ethnic communities
Teaiorangi Trevor Taurima, Whakatu, for services to Māori, sport and conservation
Gaylene Katerina Te Rauna, Berhampore, for services to Māori and disabled people
Reverend Victoria Pernel Terrell, Ōnehunga, for services to the disability community
Margaret Ann Tod, Takapuna, for services to netball
Emma Kimberley Twigg, Cambridge, for services to rowing
Bill Rangi Urale, Mt Albert, for services to music and the community
Henry van Tuel, Bluff Hill, for services to the Coastguard
Cynthia Grace Wallbridge, Wai O Taiki Bay, for services to dental health and education
Patrick John Walsh, Devonport, for services to education
Kerri Leigh Williams, Cambridge, for services to rowing
Keith Lewis Woodley, Pokeno, for services to shorebird conservation
Honorary Member
Hans van Ess, Birkenhead, for services to ju-jitsu
Queen's Service Order (QSO)
Fadumo Abdulkadir Ahmed, Pt Chevalier, for services to ethnic communities, women and social entrepreneurship
Judge Andrew John Becroft, Karori, for services to the judiciary, children and youth
Naomi Patricia Ferguson, Paraparaumu, for services to the Public Service
Reverend Jonathan Peter Hartley, Oriental Bay, for services to governance and the community
Simon James Manning, JP, Paraparaumu Beach, for services to funeral services and disaster victim identification
Cheryll Bronwyn Martin, Birkdale, for services to the community
Dr Leslie Francis Molloy, Pt Howard, for services to conservation and outdoor recreation
Julie Read, Devonport, for services to the state
Queen's Service Medal (QSM)
William Michael Anderson, Pukete, for services to Māori education and the community
Jennifer Louise Andrews, JP, Springlands, for services to seniors and local government
Bishop Ross Graham Bay, OStJ, Parnell, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Ian Wright Carter, Hahei, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Ami Chand, Kelston, for services to ethnic communities
David James Clarke, Arrowtown, for services to heritage preservation
Michael Compton Cole, Somerville, for services to the Coastguard and the RSA
Ronald Leslie Cooke, Manunui, for services to historical research
Glenise Audrey Day, OStJ, Chatham Islands, for services to the community
Dr Talduwa Gamage Chandrasoma Asoka Dias, Hillsborough, for services to health and the Sri Lankan community
Eleanor Joyce Doig, Musselburgh, for services to the community
Llewelyn Phillip Duval, JP, Mt Pleasant, for services to the community
Christine Joy Greengrass (deceased) for services to the community
Barbara Anne Hanna, Tapanui, for services to the community
Susan Elizabeth Hume, Avonhead, for services to education
Mervyn Paul Huxford, Ōrewa, for services to hockey and the community
Samuel Bruce Inder, Naseby, for services to the community
Nedra Julia Johnson, Beckenham, for services to the community and education
Sister Cynthia May Kearney, Te Hapara, for services to missionary work and the community
Paul Klemick, Mornington, for services to historical research
Jeanette Margaret Leebody, JP, Caversham, for services to netball and the community
Gabrielle-Sisifo Blanche Dunlop Makisi, Melrose, for services to Pacific communities and education
Neil Rex McDermott, Waikiwi, for services to music promotion and the community
Craig Sutherland McFarlane, Papamoa Beach, for services to education and music
Margaret McKibbin, Taradale, for services to Scouting
Reverend Vaelua Salafai Mika, Papatoetoe, for services to church ministry and the Samoan community
Mary Elizabeth Money, Silverstream, for services to Girl Guides, women and the community
Larry Alexander Morgan, Taradale, for services to canoe sports and viticulture
Vivien Joy Morton, Whitby, for services to the community
Ellen Huia Norman, Māngere East, for services to Māori and mental health
Reverend Hiueni Nuku, Whitby, for services to Tongan and Pacific communities
Roy John Opie, Otaihanga, for services to the community
Harry Earl Pawsey, Hawarden, for services to advocacy and conservation
Virginia Ann Pawsey, Hawarden, for services to advocacy and conservation
Pushpa Devi Prasad, Whanganui East, for services to the community
Graeme Ernest Rice, Ravensbourne, for services to traffic and road safety
Elizabeth Ann Robbie, Invercargill, for service to historical research
Vaipou Saluni, Waiwhetu, for services to education and the Pacific community
Michael Scrivener, Karori, for services to ethnic communities and refugees
Winifred Solomon, Riverton, for services to Māori culture and heritage
Irene Ann Somerville, Kawaha Point, for services to the community and historical research
Yu-Shiun Tang, Westmorland, for services to Chinese communities and culture
Roberta Mihikore Te Huia, Te Atatu Peninsula, for services to Māori
Luther Alafia Toloa, QPM, JP, Masterton, for services to the Pacific community
Wendy Louise van Delden, Paraparaumu Beach, for services to music
Heather Belle Waldron, JP, Greerton, for services to the community
Lynda Ruth Wallace, Akaroa, for services to heritage preservation and the community
Ian David Wilson, Ōkaihau, for services to conservation
Karel James Witten-Hannah, MStJ, New Lynn, for services to the community and education
William Edward Woods, JP, Springfield, for services to conservation and the community
John Kenneth Wyatt, South Bay, for services to the community
Sandra Jean Wyatt, South Bay, for services to the community
New Zealand Antarctic Medal (NZAM)
Dr Ian Hawes, Ōtūmoetai, for services to Antarctic science and conservation