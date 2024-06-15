Let's start writing letters again and keep our postal deliveries, says Pauline Tangiora.

Pauline Tangiora JP, QSO, QSM is a Rongomaiwahine kuia who lives on Māhia Peninsula and loves receiving hand-written letters.

OPINION

So much concern is shown today about students not being able to read or write, that even New Zealand Post is taking the wero by saying that we don’t need household post or delivery because there’s not enough mail coming through.

My challenge to the readers this morning is to pick up a pen or pencil and start writing letters.

The following reasons are:

When you research people’s biographies and read their letters and memoirs that have been handwritten, you can tell whether they have been sad, excited or have an enquiring mind. With computers, everything is so staid - there is no feeling to it.

Recently I met a man who had spent many years in prison.

When we talked about the possibility of NZ Post closing down, he pointed out that part of his rehabilitation was receiving letters.

One person only received one letter every so often and just before he passed away in prison, he would pull out a letter every morning and read it.

When he passed on, his family found the letters in a plastic bag, well read from going through his morning ritual.

Someone I knew who was a postal lady, often spoke about elderly people waiting at mail boxes for letters from family and grandchildren.

Recently I told my youngest grandchild not to bother emailing, but to write a note and pop it in the mail once a month.

I have the pleasure of seeing their improvement in their handwriting and storytelling.

So what do we do to keep our mail delivery ongoing to our doors? It lies in our hands to start writing letters to family members who are away, remembering birthdays and special events.

What has happened to the children at boarding schools?

Years ago every child had to write letters home to their parents and caregivers.

If we take this responsibility, the student gains the invaluable asset of comprehension and understanding of the written word.

Then we won’t need to have government telling us how many hours are needed to teach English.

We will also learn the power of the written word again.

The pen and the computer each have their special place in the world.

Finally, many of us have cards lying in boxes in cupboards.

It’s time to teach the younger generation to recycle them by taking them to old people’s homes and on visits to the hospital, to deliver them to neighbours down the road and even their friends - learning how to write little notes in these cards, to bring pleasure to other people.

Beautiful cards hanging on the walls of homes bring joy to everyone who sees them.

Maybe we can even help the posties keep their jobs too.