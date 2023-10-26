Summer’s on the way - it’s time to uncover some great yarns and tell the stories of inspirational Kiwis.
We’re hitting the road - from coast to hinterland - in a new editorial series to gauge the mood of the nation and celebrate the very best of New Zealand.
Following a tough three-and-a-half years - including a pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis - we’ll be meeting notable as well as everyday Kiwis helping make a difference in their towns, regions, country, and the world.
In association with VW, and with the help of our NZME teams, editor-at-large Shayne Currie is travelling the country in an all-electric VW ID.5 from next Monday, October 30, to Sunday, November 12, starting in Dunedin and winding his way north.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Do you have a story that’s worth us covering or a person in your town or city worth speaking to?
We’d love to hear from you.
PLEASE EMAIL: roadtrip@nzherald.co.nz
- Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor. As well as a weekly media column, he has a regular interview series featuring noteworthy and leading New Zealanders including Wayne Brown, Ruby Tui, Paddy Gower, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Scotty Stevenson, Chlöe Swarbrick, Simon Power, Josh and Helen Emett, Sir Ian Taylor, David Kirk, Sir Ashley Bloomfield, Paul Henry, Brian and Hannah Tamaki, Sophie Moloney and Simon Barnett. Contact Shayne at shayne.currie@nzme.co.nz