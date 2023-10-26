The all-electric VW ID.5 is travelling across the country for the Great NZ Road Trip.

The all-electric VW ID.5 is travelling across the country for the Great NZ Road Trip.

Summer’s on the way - it’s time to uncover some great yarns and tell the stories of inspirational Kiwis.

We’re hitting the road - from coast to hinterland - in a new editorial series to gauge the mood of the nation and celebrate the very best of New Zealand.

We're hitting the road next week for The Great NZ Road Trip.

Following a tough three-and-a-half years - including a pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis - we’ll be meeting notable as well as everyday Kiwis helping make a difference in their towns, regions, country, and the world.

In association with VW, and with the help of our NZME teams, editor-at-large Shayne Currie is travelling the country in an all-electric VW ID.5 from next Monday, October 30, to Sunday, November 12, starting in Dunedin and winding his way north.

NZME editor at large Shayne Currie.

Do you have a story that’s worth us covering or a person in your town or city worth speaking to?

We’d love to hear from you.

PLEASE EMAIL: roadtrip@nzherald.co.nz