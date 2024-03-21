Tane Houston, Pou Atawhai-Taranaki Mounga Project, speaking before the kiwi release. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Some very special guests returned to Taranaki Maunga today, and so did some very special new residents.

Cast and crew from The Mountain, the feature length movie filmed on and around Taranaki Maunga, were among the small crowd gathered at the Ngāti Ruanui Stratford Mountain House for the release of eight kiwis.

The Mountain is released nationwide next week.

The kiwi were raised as part of the Taranaki Kōhanga Kiwi at Rotokare project, a partnership between Taranaki Kiwi and Rotokare Scenic Reserve trusts.

The morning ceremony was attended by iwi, along with representatives from the Taranaki Mounga Project, Taranaki Kōhanga Kiwi at Rotokare and invited guests as well as the movie stars and crew.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tane Houston, Pou Atawhai-Taranaki Mounga Project, said the release celebrates something “awesome”.

“For some people, this is their first time attending a kiwi release. It’s a celebration of that glorious feeling and the resurgence of life around our maunga.”

He said the releases are thanks to the work of many volunteers.

“There’s been many hours, staff and volunteers who have contributed to not only this occasion, but the ones before it and the ones that will come.”

The eight kiwi were caught two weeks ago at the reserve using conservation dogs.

Radio transmitters were attached to their legs before being released into Rotokare. They were recaptured a day before their translocation, ready to be placed at their new home.

The release of kiwi was dedicated to Ian Hooper and his whānau, he said.

“I was privileged enough to be invited to their farm where they have this rare, tiny flower in the native bush they have preserved. It was an honour to see the beauty of that bush and that flower.

“As well as celebrating the release of these kiwis, I’d like to celebrate Ian Hooper and his family for what they’ve done to protect our native environment.”

In honour of Ian, one of the kiwis was named after him.

The young stars of The Mountain also had the chance to name a kiwi, with the film’s lead actors, Elizabeth Atkinson, Reuben Francis and Terrence Daniel, choosing the name Kaha.

Reuben, who plays Mallory in the film, says the name means strength.

“We wanted to give the kiwi strength as it goes to its new home on the mountain. It was a very spiritual experience and I feel that we bonded with Kaha.”

Elizabeth, who plays Sam in the movie, says being part of the ceremony was a special moment.

“I had seen a kiwi once in Queenstown but it was dark and I wasn’t that close. Being so close to the kiwi and seeing it in the light was very cool.”

Terrence, who plays Bronco, says the day was amazing.

“It was beautiful to be that close and the maunga looks beautiful too.”

Tane Manukanga from Te Ara Taiao says sharing the day with the cast and crew from the film was special.

“My role is to connect the community with this kaupapa and today our kaupapa was shown to the extended community. It’s about ensuring our tamariki are involved. It was amazing to share this moment with those involved with The Mountain .”

The kiwi release was the first of several scheduled for this year, with 110 kiwi set to be released on Taranaki Maunga.







