The most influential 'Kiwi' politician you've never heard of

Leo T. McCarthy is the New Zealand-born politician who has gone the furthest in American politics. Photo / Getty Images

By: Ben Stanley

The Auckland-born son of a pub owner, Leo T McCarthy became a progressive icon in Californian politics and later mentored Nancy Pelosi. By Ben Stanley, New Zealand Listener.

Time has a funny way of amplifying

