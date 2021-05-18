Website of the Year
The man and the mana: Te Rauparaha's story finally comes to light

By: Sally Blundell and Ross Calman

A riveting translation of the story of powerful chief and war leader Te Rauparaha, written by his son, tells of a time of great change for Māori. by Sally Blundell.

Te Rauparaha's footprints cover much

