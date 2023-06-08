Fred Driver with a book about his life. Photo / David Haxton

Fred Driver knew he had a lot of preparation to do before he started to write an autobiography about his life.

He had kept various stuff about his life in a cardboard box, for over 40 years, but as the contents built up he used document boxes too.

“About two years ago I thought I must do something so I had a huge sort out that took many days until I had rows of document boxes properly calibrated, labelled and so on.

“I think once you’ve done that you’ve cleared the mind and can decide how you’re going to tackle it.”

Then it was a matter of sitting down and writing his life story not by pecking away on a keyboard but by writing by long hand.

“My typing isn’t wonderful, I started too late in life I think, so I simply wrote it long hand and delivered it to a typist, Kaye Nichols, who did a wonderful job, and then it was published at Spectro Print, in Paraparaumu, who were a great group of people to deal with.”

The book is called A Boy from Mihiwaka and reflect’s on Driver’s life growing up on a farm in Mihiwaka, coastal Otago, his interest in shipping and life at sea as an electrical engineer, love of operatics, choirs and bands, marriage to his wife Patricia who shared the same musical interest, raising their four children in Taupō, establishing his own electrical company and developing new products such as the forward-thinking Drivaire home heating transfer system, adventures abroad, various musings, and lots more.

“I feel very lucky to have enjoyed the interesting life that I’ve had.”

Fred Driver's book A Boy from Mihiwaka. Photo / David Haxton

Driver, 87, from Waikanae, encouraged others to write a book about their life.

“There’s probably a book in everyone.

“In my case, I was the senior member of the Driver family, which is a very old well-known Otago family.

“Richard Driver was the first pilot at Otago Harbour and was appointed by Sir George Grey in 1847.

“I felt that was a lot about the Driver family that my immediate family needed to know, and it turns out that they’re grateful to have the gaps filled.”

Moreover, he wished his father, and grandfather had written about their lives.

“My great-grandfather [Richard Driver] did and it was lost in a fire and was never reconstructed before he died.

“That was a shame because he had plenty to write about.”

Driver was happy with the finished book.

“I know I could have done better but with a job like that you’ve got to stop somewhere.

“You can tinker away, seeking perfection which will probably never come anyway, so I’m pretty happy with it.

“People who have read it, many people I know, have told me it’s marvellous, but the impression I need is from people who don’t know me.”

Driver also had a bit of business advice after reflecting on his foray into creating products.

“My advice to people who want to make things is to concentrate on making something simple which everybody needs.

“For instance chairs, everyone needs chairs and tables, and if you can have a point of difference, a reasonable price, it’s likely to sell, and you’ll keep paying the grocer.

“The day of the small man coming up with something that’s new and novel, developing it from nothing, getting it into volume manufacturing and sales, and finally getting the money and keeping their shirt on, is gone, and is for the big fellas.

“I did it but wouldn’t advise it.”

Driver’s book is available in local bookshops in Kāpiti as well as from public libraries in the district.



