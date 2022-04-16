Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

The Kiwis setting sail on superyachts, the new OE

9 minutes to read
Annaleise Shortland is off to Europe to find work on superyachts. Photo / Dean Purcell

Annaleise Shortland is off to Europe to find work on superyachts. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ben Leahy
By
Ben Leahy

Reporter, NZ Herald

With superyacht captains looking to hire new staff as the busy Mediterranean cruising season kicks off, many Kiwis are heading off-shore to try their luck working on the multimillion-dollar vessels. Ben Leahy finds out what

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.