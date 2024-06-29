One of those teens was a 15-year-old who police say was also involved in two aggravated robberies and an aggravated burglary in Auckland earlier this month.

Crime, and youth crime, have always been with us but experts are seeing a rise - and it does appear to involve more serious offending. And, concerningly, just over a third of the 120 arrested were aged 14 years or younger.

The Government has talked tough on youth crime and has announced new measures in an effort to counter it.

The Young Serious Offender (YSO) category will apply to offenders aged 10 to 17 who have committed a serious offence such as a ram raid, other aggravated burglary or serious assault at least twice.

Consequences will include being sent to a young offender military academy, electronic monitoring or being subject to an intensive supervision order in their community.

Deterrence is a key part of the justice equation; the Government is right to assess if the punishment fits the crime and make appropriate changes if it doesn’t.

That being said, young people, (as any parent will tell you) often don’t think about consequences - at least not before doing something stupid.

It is also easier to focus on consequences for crime, rather than the causes of it.

The cost of living, stability of housing, family violence, truancy - these are factors that will be driving some youth offending.

They are entrenched problems requiring sustained policy responses that may not deliver results within an election cycle.

Addressing those issues also doesn’t give constituents the impression crime prevention is being prioritised.

But the state can’t do it alone.

If it takes a village to raise a child, it will also take a united effort to tackle child crime.

Parents, whānau, schools and community groups all have a role in ensuring kids get the support they need to stay on the straight and narrow.