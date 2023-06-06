The Hits: New tech vision won’t be coming to the park with me

The Hits DJ Adam Green

The times they are a-changin’. A classic Bob Dylan tune.

Ol’ Bob couldn’t have predicted the changes we would see, I thought to myself, as I watched the latest technology update from global tech superstars Apple.

In typical Apple fashion, there was much fanfare and very fancy-looking video, as they unveiled the Vision Pro. A see-through headset with some sort of what I imagine is magic inside them, that projects a holographic screen as small or as large as you like into your surroundings.

How do you navigate this thing, you ask? With your eyeballs. You look at the app you want, click your fingers, and bing bang boom, it’s all go.

Now I must admit, as I looked at this video, it all seemed rather cool. The idea that I could pop these glasses on, create a cinema-sized screen and throw up the latest episode of MasterChef did have its appeal.

But then a strange moment arose. The electric ski goggles can take three-dimensional video. And they proceeded to show a man, in his headset, looking on at a lovely family moment all set to record his three-dimensional video, to play back later as a preserved memory.

“Hold on kids, let Dad chuck his three-and-a-half thousand dollar oversized digital sunglasses on, to capture this magical moment for future posterity.”

On one hand, I do love the idea of a chance to re-live some moments, as now my daughters are well and truly past the cute little kid part of their lives, I find myself a little nostalgic for those days of playing blocks and sitting down to an episode of some silly kids TV, those moments really do pass you by in the blink of an eye.

But on the other, I’ve let so many of those moments pass me by with technology in my hand already, how many times I must have sat at the park and just quickly had a scroll on the phone, checked the group chat, or a quick catch-up of the news.

I once considered myself to be up with the play on new tech, and even maybe an early adapter. But more and more lately I find I’d just like to take a few more moments without. I’m excited to see what Vision Pro is like, but I don’t think you’ll catch me wearing it to the park.