The green zig zag of Taradale hill

The green zig zag of Taradale, soon to be grass and plants. Photo / Warren Buckland

A prominent green zig zag pattern on a Taradale hill isn’t a sliming gone wrong, nor is it an outbreak of Manawatū Turbos support in enemy territory.

A passerby noticed the bright green spray-like substance on the private property near Otatara Pā earlier this week and suggested Hawke’s Bay Today investigate.

Landowner Rob Darroch said the green was hydroseed and he’d put it there to plant his land with grass and some trees.

Hydroseeding is grass seed sprayed in a slurry mixture of seed, water, fertiliser and mulch, and it is used to establish lawns.

Qiana Currie, from Instant Green, said their company was responsible for applying the hydroseed in the area, which provides instant stabilisation and revegetation to control erosion and sediment, soil stabilisation and aid lawn establishment under extreme weather conditions and on steep faces or slopes.

Company Instant Green applied the hydroseed, which they say is organically dyed a vibrant green to help track where the hydroseed has been applied. Photo / Instant Green

“The vibrant green hue you see is an organic dye we incorporate into the hydroseeding mixture, which is environmentally friendly and organic. It helps us track where we’ve applied the hydroseed, ensuring even coverage and optimal results,” Currie said.