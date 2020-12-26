Website of the Year

New Zealand

The great summer exodus: Busy roads expected as New Year's travel begins

AA spokesman Barney Irvine reveals the best ways to survive holiday traffic hotspots. Video / Will Trafford
NZ Herald

Motorists are being warned to expect heavy traffic today as holidaymakers make their way around the country.

Those travelling north of Auckland are being advised the roads will be busy all day in various areas from 7am through to 8pm.

The busiest area in the Auckland region is on State Highway 1 around Puhoi, which NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi expects to be jam-packed from 7.30am till 8pm with people heading north.

By 10am, traffic was down to a crawl at Warkworth in the north and Papakura in the south, one motorist calling it "a real go slow".

One woman has posted a near 2-minute long video heading south from the Puhoi tunnel of traffic backed up heading south.

Southbound traffic was likely to be busiest between Manukau and Bombay from 9.30am for most of the day.

The warnings come as four people have so far died on the country's roads in two separate crashes - already equalling last year's festive period road toll.

Two people were killed in a crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd about 7.30pm on Christmas Day. Emergency services alerted to single-vehicle crash at 7.30pm.

And two people killed in a crash on Triangle Rd, Henderson, between Lincoln Rd and Waimumu Rd.

The crash was reported about 5.55am. It's understood a car struck a bridge.

Two other people sustained serious injuries.

The road toll period goes until 6am on Tuesday January 5, 2021.