The Great NZ Road Trip: ‘You New Zealanders take your stars for granted’ - the striking words of a tourist that helped turn this Kiwi region dark

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Day 4 of the The Great NZ Road Trip and NZ Herald's editor at large Shayne Currie is making his way from Tekapo to Christchurch after a night in Aoraki-Mackenzie dark sky reserve.

‘We’re in heaven here, aren’t we?’ A star-studded experience in the heart of the South Island.

Philippa, the bus driver, has an eclectic mix of music - but there is a common theme. From Icehouse’s Great Southern Land, to Dua Lipa’s Levitating, she has her passengers humming – if not

