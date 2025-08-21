Advertisement
The Great New Zealand Road Trip – Nine Questions with journalist, strategic communications adviser and health advocate Rachel Smalley

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Day 4 of the The Great NZ Road Trip and NZ Herald's editor at large Shayne Currie is making his way from Tekapo to Christchurch after a night in Aoraki-Mackenzie dark sky reserve.

Each day on The Great New Zealand Road Trip, we catch up with a notable and noteworthy New Zealander, posing to them the same nine questions. Today, journalist, health advocate and strategic communications adviser Rachel Smalley responds.

What’s one word to sum up your mood right now?

Betwixt.

What

