Forget Australia or the Islands for your family holidays, the Bay of Plenty (where I’m lucky enough to call home) has beautiful beaches, walks and communities. So come and explore.

What are your passions?

Time with family and friends (as you age, these seem to always become more important!) and fishing.

Former Police Ten 7 host Rob Lemoto has just returned to the force after a short period away. Photo / Andrew Warner

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

We’ve had (and have) some prominent and impressive New Zealanders but if I’m completely honest, top of any list for me will always be my dad. What he did for us growing up certainly wasn’t easy, at one point working two jobs just to feed and clothe us, but despite that, he was always present, supportive and an amazing role model.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Sitting in the stands at the NRL Grand Final with Kath and the kids (even my daughter Anya’s fiancé Jarrod, who’s a good kid) watching the Warriors win and silencing all their critics. Absolute bliss!

What is your greatest fear?

Because of what I’ve done for work (having to deal with some pretty sad moments for others) I try not to live in fear of anything, instead focusing on what’s important now to avoid that space!

What is it that you most dislike?

I struggle to understand some of the conflicts currently happening around the world and the amount of money being spent on weapons instead of people. Given most humans have a willingness to help others, hopefully the tail will soon stop wagging the dog and common sense will prevail.

What is on your bucket list?

Tickets to the NRL Grand Final – when the right teams are playing!

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

Having been lucky enough to travel from the top to bottom of NZ for work I can honestly say we have an awesome country. I certainly hope our natural landscape stays this way for many years to come.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor.