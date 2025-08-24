Rob Lemoto has been a familiar face for Police Ten 7 viewers. Photo / George Novak
Each day on The Great New Zealand Road Trip, we catch up with a notable and noteworthy New Zealander, posing to them the same nine questions. Today we hear from Rob Lemoto, the former host of Police Ten 7, who has just returned to the force.
What’s one word tosum up your mood right now?
Excited. I left police last year after 27 years knowing it would be hard to leave policing behind but determined to look outside the box. Turns out it was harder than I thought as I missed it every day, to the point where I returned a few months ago, refreshed and loving it!
What do you wish people knew about where you live?
We’ve had (and have) some prominent and impressive New Zealanders but if I’m completely honest, top of any list for me will always be my dad. What he did for us growing up certainly wasn’t easy, at one point working two jobs just to feed and clothe us, but despite that, he was always present, supportive and an amazing role model.
What is your idea of perfect happiness?
Sitting in the stands at the NRL Grand Final with Kath and the kids (even my daughter Anya’s fiancé Jarrod, who’s a good kid) watching the Warriors win and silencing all their critics. Absolute bliss!
What is your greatest fear?
Because of what I’ve done for work (having to deal with some pretty sad moments for others) I try not to live in fear of anything, instead focusing on what’s important now to avoid that space!
What is it that you most dislike?
I struggle to understand some of the conflicts currently happening around the world and the amount of money being spent on weapons instead of people. Given most humans have a willingness to help others, hopefully the tail will soon stop wagging the dog and common sense will prevail.
What is on your bucket list?
Tickets to the NRL Grand Final – when the right teams are playing!
What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?
Having been lucky enough to travel from the top to bottom of NZ for work I can honestly say we have an awesome country. I certainly hope our natural landscape stays this way for many years to come.
Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor.