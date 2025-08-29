What are your passions?

Golf, helicopter flying, family, travel, eating and wine (but don’t tell the doctor).

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

Sir Edmund Hillary. Anyone that had the courage to climb Mount Everest with thoroughly inadequate mountaineering equipment and to go where no human had been before makes him number one in my eyes. He also passionately gave back to charities far and wide and never forgot the people of Nepal who helped him knock the bastard off!

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Wake up (as I get older I could stop there). Have a trim latte and a slice of Vogel’s with butter and Vegemite, whilst reading the Herald online. Go for a walk with Bronagh, a round of golf transported by the helicopter I flew, go home for a spa and dinner with the kids (most likely a delicious curry, some beautiful NZ seafood or a sizzling steak) and have a glass (OK, let’s get serious two thirds of a bottle) of a great red wine.

Sir John Key celebrates a hole-in-one at Kauri Cliffs golf course in Matauri Bay. Photo / Supplied

What is your greatest fear?

Dying.

What is it that you most dislike?

Spam emails and blood tests.

What is on your bucket list?

Playing golf at Leopard Creek in South Africa and going on a safari.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

I’m optimistic, NZ has so many natural advantages when it comes to food production, a tourist mecca and talented, creative, well-educated young Kiwis who are ambitious for our country. Oh, and a new flag!

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor.