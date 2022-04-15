Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

The great hybrid return to work: Office space for lease doubles during the pandemic

5 minutes to read
Shop space for lease on Auckland's Queen St. Photo / Alex Burton

Shop space for lease on Auckland's Queen St. Photo / Alex Burton

NZ Herald

The amount of office space for lease in central Auckland has doubled since before the pandemic, signalling an unprecedented sea-change in the way we work.

It's a clear sign some big businesses are shrinking their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.