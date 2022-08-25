Trevor Mallard courted numerous controversies over his political career. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In his final question time at Parliament, former speaker Trevor Mallard held MP Steph Lewis' baby in his arm, while simultaneously chastising National's Matt Doocey for an infringement.

Speaking to the Front Page podcast, NZ Herald political correspondent and former political editor Audrey Young says this moment perfectly captured the dichotomy of Mallard.

He had long been Labour's hardman, accused by former National leader Judith Collins as the biggest bully in the beehive, but he also took steps to address some of the structures that made Parliament an awful place to work.

"It used to be a very hierarchical, difficult place to work, where MPs were treated as gods and staff complaints were covered up with terminations of employment and non-disclosure agreements," says Young.

"All that has been cleaned up and you have to give Trevor Mallard points for that - and a lot of points."

As Mallard departs, he is set to take on a role as Ambassador to Ireland, ending his nearly four decades in New Zealand politics.

But not everyone is convinced he's the right man for the job. Opposition politicians have raised the fact that Mallard earlier in his career faced assault allegations and also falsely accused a parliamentary staffer of rape. Some believe that he doesn't have the temperament to represent New Zealand with the dignity required.

Looking back at the assault allegations, Young says it was a collision between two of the country's "most aggressive MPs".

"Mallard had separated from his wife a few months before that and Tau Henare was giving him some cheek about it," says Young.

"They had an argument and end up fighting in the lobbies and had to be broken up."

Helen Clark was prime minister at the time and responded by demoting him and relieving him of his treasured Sports portfolio.

"She was disgusted, but I think Trevor would have been disgusted in himself ... It really was an absolute blight on his career. He can never get away from that."

As speaker, Mallard also courted controversy for his perceived bias and for the sexual accusations lobbed at a parliamentary staffer.

"You have to remember that in 2017, it was quite a toxic environment in Parliament because you had this massive opposition, the National Party, who felt they were entitled to be the Government because they had the biggest party," says Young.

"And you had a Government that was fairly unprepared for Government, but I think he was overly protective while the National Party was overly aggressive towards him."

Young says that he ended up being "too controlling" as speaker, exhibiting an intolerance for perceived misbehaviour and kicking people out.

"Of course, that's always going to rankle the Opposition far more than the Government."

These traits when viewed alongside the assault allegations earlier in his career have led to severe criticism of his posting to Ireland, but Young believes he could still do a good job.

"I don't think he's necessarily the wrong person," says Young when asked about his suitability for the position.

"The thing about Mallard is that his failings are on display in the house, but outside the house, he's actually a very competent person. He was one of Helen Clark's best Ministers and he knows how to get things done.

"I have absolutely no doubt Mallard will make a good diplomat. He knows what the job requires and he's more than capable of doing it."

