Spain's Teresa Abelleira (left) celebrates with Olga Carmona. Photo / AP

Thirteen minutes of extra time would have felt like a lifetime for Spanish supporters, but the 2023 Women’s World Cup has officially ended, with a new champion crowned.

The audiences, both in stadiums and via broadcasts, were unprecedented and drove home the message that women’s football is worth the investment.

Despite the time zones, record US audiences tuned in to watch their team, while Australia’s semifinal match against England was the most-watched TV event in Australia since records began.

“No television event in Australia was watched by more people,” Newstalk ZB broadcaster and Sky Sport commentator Jason Pine tells The Front Page podcast.

“The final of Neighbours or the AFL Grand Final or anything – it doesn’t matter what it is. Nobody has watched television in greater numbers in Australia than on the night of that semifinal.”

That’s an incredible buzz on which to build, but all that hype could die down relatively quickly if the right steps aren’t taken. The big question hanging over this event is how we can ensure it isn’t just a quick sugar rush that dies down once it’s finished.

“What I hope is that the data that has been captured from those who bought tickets is used in some way. Wouldn’t it be great for families who have attended games to be contacted when the next winter season rolls around for their daughter to play football or something like that?”

Pine says policy strategists behind the scenes at NZ Football will be working hard to ensure Hannah Wilkinson’s goal against Norway and Olga Carmona’s winner against England aren’t simply reduced to good memories with no lasting legacy.

Building on this legacy will be particularly tricky given the heavy rundown of major sporting events that will come quick on the heels of the Women’s World Cup.

“These things can quickly become a distant memory,” warns Pine.

“The Rugby World Cup will arrive, then the Cricket World Cup, then it’ll be summer … It must be capitalised on … it simply must be built on, because it would be such a waste if it’s let to go to waste.”

Pine says it’s still too early to make a judgement on the actual legacy of the tournament, saying it will take some time to see if Aotearoa has been able to build on the success.

“In a few years, we’ll have to look at the player numbers, the number of New Zealand players playing at high levels in professional clubs around the world, and whether the Football Ferns have become more competitive internationally.

“There’s not a heck of a lot more that the organisers of this tournament could have done to create a legacy. You look at the crowds, the quality of the football, the interest and exposure of the game, and you see a launching pad. And now it’s time to pick up that baton and run with it to ensure that the legacy is not wasted.”

So, what can we learn from Australia about building world-beaters?

How does the quality of this tournament measure against earlier editions?

What does the US failure suggest about competition in women’s football?

And could the success of the Women’s World Cup inspire other sporting codes to fight for equality?

