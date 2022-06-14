Kris Faafoi is trading the limelight of politics to focus on his young family. Photo / NZME

Earlier this week, Speaker Trevor Mallard and MP Kris Faafoi announced they would be resigning from parliament.

This came amid a significant reshuffle of the Cabinet, which also saw Minister Poto Williams relieved of the Police portfolio.

Speaking to the Front Page podcast, NZ Herald political reporter John Weekes tells the Herald that it feels like the Great Resignation has hit New Zealand politics.

The Great Resignation is a global movement, which has seen many people resign from their roles amid a desire to improve their quality of life.

"Faafoi tells us that he wants to spend more time with family, which is totally understandable," says Weekes.

"Perhaps, he's taken stock over the last few years and realised there's more to life than political ambition."

Weekes sees a parallel here with former National MP Simon Bridges, who cited similar reasons for bidding farewell to his political career.

"Being a Member of Parliament can be a brutal all-consuming job. And some people don't really want to wake up one day at 50 or 55 years old and realise that haven't done anything else or they're just too burned out to try anything else."

Looking further back, Paula Bennett's departure from politics in 2020 was motivated by the desire to do something beyond politics – despite the fact that she could have stayed on for years longer.

Weekes also sees a similar theme in the departure of Trevor Mallard, who will be taking on a diplomatic role upon the conclusion of his tenure as Speaker of the House.

"Mallard has been in Parliament for about 38 years. He entered in 1984, and it seems plausible that he just wants to see the world. There's been chatter that he might take on a role as Ambassador in Dublin at some point in the future. There might also be a role coming up in Spain and there may be other possible postings elsewhere in Europe."

Speaker Trevor Mallard has been in politics for more than three decades. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The possibility of Mallard taking on a role like this was contingent on the Labour Government being in charge.

"His ability to negotiate something like that under a National-led Government could have been diminished. And it may just be that Mallard feels if he doesn't get out soon, he may never get out. He's been here a long time. It's a heck of a job being the Speaker, and we've seen how stressful and high profile that job can be."

Weekes described Mallard as a controversial speaker. In February, Mallard resorted to childish tactics during the convoy occupation, soaking Parliament's lawns and playing Barry Manilow and Celine Dion. Opposition MPs have voiced their antipathy for his performance, but some in the Government might also be relieved at his departure, considering many in the public seem to have lost confidence in him too.

Weekes says that Mallard has many interests that extend well beyond politics.

"You have to appreciate that he has a life outside work and this is an opportunity for him to quite significantly change up his life and have a heck of an experience as a diplomat in Europe."

The relentless pressure of political work would have also been felt by someone like Faafoi who carried the burden of three complex portfolios in his final stint in politics.

As the Minister responsible for Justice, Broadcasting and Immigration, Faafoi had his hands full and faced enormous pressure on all fronts.

It's also notable that Faafoi had indicated to the Prime Minister that he wanted to leave politics almost two years earlier.

"Faafoi might well say he's given it everything," says Weekes.

"Faafoi's departure could be a lot better than his departure in a future reshuffle in six or nine months when he might have nothing left in the tank...

"Unless there's a massive catastrophe in any of those three portfolios, it's unlikely [Labour will consider Faafoi staying] a mistake. Labour will probably take heart from getting Michael Wood, Willie Jackson and Kiri Allen into Faafoi's three portfolios. None of them are blockheads. They will be tested, but they should be able to get through the challenges they encounter."

Another motivating factor for many politicians to depart from their roles is the intrinsically negative nature of the job.

The media and Opposition both have a responsibility to hold the Government accountable, which means a politician's mistakes are often laid bare for all to see.

"There's probably more of a tendency for the media to focus on those who are underperforming," says Weekes.

"That is the role of the media in a democracy. We have to hold the Government to account… There might be a negativity bias in all media, but that bias exists for a reason. We're not here to be cheerleaders… There is no need for that. The successful Ministers have their press secretaries and comms teams who can deliver [positive] messages."

This is part of what Faafoi, Mallard, Bridges and Bennett have opted out of in leaving politics. The question now is whether others might be tempted to follow them into the relative tranquillity of a quieter life out of the public eye.

The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am. • You can follow the podcast at nzherald.co.nz, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

