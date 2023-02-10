The Front Page: Cyclone Gabrielle - What to expect and how to prepare

The face of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / JMA

A mere weeks after severe flooding, the upper North Island is bracing for another stormy hit.

Cyclone Gabrielle is set to reach the North Island over the weekend and is predicted to bring gale-force winds and a month’s worth of rain.

Meteorologists have warned this could be the worst storm to hit New Zealand this century, sparking concerns among North Islanders still reeling from the Anniversary weekend floods.

There is a heavy rain watch in place for 59 hours from 1am Sunday to noon Tuesday for Northland and Auckland including Great Barrier Island.

The still-saturated ground has left authorities concerned about the impact that the category three storm could potentially wreak on the region.

Of enormous concern is the prospect of the high winds, which could take out powerlines or fell large trees around the city.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has warned that his team is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

So what do you need to know to prepare your house and family for this major storm?

NZ Herald news director Lynley Ward joined The Front Page podcast to run through everything you need to know about the storm, the preparations happening across North Island and what we should be doing to stay safe.

Listen to the full episode of The Front Page podcast to hear a detailed rundown of what’s coming our way.

