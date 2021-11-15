The free $230 you might not know you can get: Hawke's Bay Power Consumers Trust's annual payout goes online

This is the first time the Hawke's Bay Power Consumers Trust has done its annual power dividend fully online. Photo / NZME

Hundreds of people in Hawke's Bay each year don't claim the more than $200 they are entitled to for being a power consumer in the region.

Just a few days remain to register for the 2021 annual power dividend, the first time it has been done fully online - because cheques are no longer used.

The Hawke's Bay Power Consumers Trust is urging all power consumers in the region to ensure they are registered for the direct credit payment.

Around 62,000 power consumers in the Napier/Hastings region are eligible for it.

Last year, about 1900 consumers didn't cash their dividend. Some of these are continuing to be paid.

Trust chairwoman Diana Kirton said power consumers need to register by Friday November 19 to get the payment into their bank accounts from November 27.



Kirton said consumers who do not access the internet can ask a trusted friend or family member to register their details for them and there is also an 0800 number.

"The information we have to date shows there are still many consumers who have not registered for direct credit yet," Kirton said.

The trust holds unclaimed money in an account to pay to consumers at any time.

Kirton said the Trust Deed does not give a maximum time a consumer has to claim their dividend payment but this is the last week to register for early payment.

"We don't want anyone to miss out on the $230 they are entitled to," Kirton said.

What you need to know to register:

Last month all power account holders should have been contacted directly by email, text or post with instructions on how to register as well as their unique four-digit code. Call 0800 535 738 for further assistance.

To register for direct credit, consumers will need their:

• Unique 4-digit code

• ICP Number (found on your power bill)

• Bank account details

All information is available on the trust website: www.hbpct.co.nz. For those who can't get online, information and support to register are available on 0800 535 738.