Amanda prepares a gourmet paua burger at Delicious Takeaways in Foxton Beach Rd in Foxton Beach.

In Foxton Beach Rd next to the Triangle Dairy, you’ll find Delicious Takeaways. On the menu is an exclusive range of 36 burgers, 16 of which are gluten free.

Most other items you’ll find at a takeaway store are there, of course, such as seafood, toasted sandwiches, chips etc, and they are open seven days of the week.

Damien and Amanda Yalden, owners of Delicious Takeaways.

Damien and Amanda Yalden, the present owners, have poured a lot of heart and soul into this business to be where they are today. Previously, the shop was owned by Damien’s father Reg, and after talking to him they decided to purchase the shop.

To do this Damien sold his boat and a few other assets and put the money into their house and shop. “We will be here a year in early November,” Damien said.

“Sunday is our busiest day ever, and at times the waiting time for a meal can be over an hour, as we’re that busy at times,” said Amanda.

“Things keep going from strength to strength as we’re just getting busier and busier as the days go by. We think that may be because of the range of gluten-free options on the menu.

A half a scoop of chips fresh from the basket.

“We honestly thought once winter came this year business would get quiet, but no, we became very busy to the point we had to hire another worker.

“We source our products from Whanganui Food Services, not only for quality but for service as well,” Yalden said.

Delicious Takeaways, where the food is as good as the shop’s name.



















