The Eastern return to Kauaeranga Hall in Thames for the first time since 2018.

The Eastern return to Kauaeranga Hall in Thames for the first time since 2018.

The Eastern, last seen at Kauaeranga Hall in 2018, describe themselves as a string band that roars like a punk band, swings like a gospel band, hopes like folk singers, sings love songs like union songs, writes union songs like love songs and wants to slow-dance and stand on tables, all at the same time.

With four albums and well over 1000 shows behind them, The Eastern have played and toured with Fleetwood Mac, Steve Earle and Old Crow Medicine Show among others, ticking off miles, countries and 200-plus shows every year.

No Depression magazine noted they were “one of the best modern roots acts, from any country”. Both Radio NZ and the NZ Herald described them as “national treasures” and the Herald’s Graham Reid called singer Adam McGrath “NZ’s toughest-minded songwriter”. NZ country legend Barry Saunders simply called them “the truth”.

Having delivered four albums (The Eastern, Arrows, Hope & Wire and The Territory), The Eastern garnered a reputation as a hard-working and honest-to-goodness band, embracing an old-fashioned ethic of people and shows over posts and playlists. They gather converts and friends wherever they or their records land.

The rolling, rambling, spirit-raising atmospheres they project in their shows have endeared them to the hearts of many. It’s obvious they care about the audience as much as the songs.

WHAT: The Eastern

WHEN: Friday, January 12, 7.30pm (outdoors if fine)

WHERE: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

TICKETS: Door sales $25

Pre-paid $22 txt: 021912993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com or from Garden Music, 712 Pollen St, Thames.

For further information contact Peter Revell on 021-912-993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com





Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.