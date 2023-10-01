The delights of Hawke’s Bay’s spring: Snow on the hills, 25C and gale winds forecast

The weather caught out more than a few punters at the Spring Carnival in Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Spring is a changeable beast, and the weekend chill got the better of some race-day punters at the second of Hawke’s Bay spring carnival meets, the Arrowfield Plate.

But for those who weren’t having their fascinators ruined, there was some snowy delight on the hills and hearty food to be had as school holiday fun ramped up.

MetService is now forecasting 25C temperatures for Napier and Hastings on Monday, but there’s a strong wind watch in place from 9am to 6pm south of Hastings, where west to northwest winds may approach severe gale forces in exposed places. Hold on to your hats.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor captured these snaps of the weekend’s mixed bag.

Soaked at the races - the grandstanders took a pummelling from some sideways rain at the Hastings Racecourse. Photo / Paul Taylor

Waipukurau girls Jiva Rose Niegos (left) Maddi O’Kane, Samantha Frantzetis and Chloe Jacinta brave the elements. Photo / Paul Taylor

Oruawharo food and wine matching was the perfect indoor event in Takapau on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Central Hawke's Bay's Spring Fling event at Oruawharo drew the crowds. Photo / Paul Taylor

Snow on the Ruahine mountain range in Central Hawke's Bay on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor