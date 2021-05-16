The death of Allen Ball: Hāwera police officers' trial begins in New Plymouth

The three officers, who all have name suppression, deny a charge of manslaughter. Their trial is set down for four weeks.

Three Hāwera police officers had more than two hours to provide medical assistance to a man who would later die in their custody, a court heard today.

It's that timeline that forms one of many issues a jury of five men and seven women will have to consider during their trial in the High Court at New Plymouth, which is set down for four weeks.

The officers - who all have name suppression - are charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of Allen Ball.

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke alleged the officers were grossly negligent in their duty of care to the victim and that this negligence was a causal factor in his death thereby committing manslaughter.

The manslaughter charge relates to the officers allegedly failing to provide the necessities of life, namely medical attention.

If they had provided medical attention, the Crown alleges, it may have saved his life.

Clarke told the court how the officers were called to a family harm incident and ultimately handcuffed Ball and placed him into the back of a police car.

As he was being driven back, he began to snore. On arrival at Hāwera Police Station, Ball couldn't be woken by the officers while he was sitting in the back of the patrol car.

It eventually took six people to carry Ball into a cell in the station on a blanket.

Once in the cell, he was placed on the floor in the recovery position. He continued to snore and didn't respond to any pain-compliance techniques.

Clarke said Ball was unconscious at the time he arrived at the station and at that point should have been taken to the 24-hour Hāwera Hospital, which was just a five-minute drive away.

Clarke said Ball remained unresponsive and while on the floor in the cell after he had been placed there.

The Crown alleges that during the time that he arrived at the station - between 11.46pm on May 31, 2019, and by the time an ambulance was eventually called at 2.26am - neither of the officers opted to call for medical assistance.

"If he had been provided medical care between 11.46pm and sometime before 2am that morning he would have survived a drug and alcohol overdose," Clarke told the jury.

As Ball lay on the floor of the cell, he was pronounced dead at 2.53am.

His cause of death was due to fatal quantities of alcohol, tramadol and codeine.

Clarke said the officers owed Ball a duty of care given he was in their custody and that was to provide treatment in a humane manner.

The officers knew that Ball had drunk a large amount of alcohol prior to his arrest and that he had threatened to commit suicide, and all three knew that he didn't respond to subsequent pain-compliance techniques.

All three knew that Ball couldn't be woken in the car or once placed in the recovery position in the cell.

Officers B and C then opted to "blatantly ignore" an alert that came up on the police NIA system. That alert said to arrange the person to be taken to hospital.

Ball was checked on many times throughout the morning by officers, but it wasn't until another officer entered the cell, followed by Officer B who said: "get the ambo".

Clarke will continue her opening after the lunch adjournment.

The trial, before a jury of five men and seven women, kicked off in the New Plymouth High Court this morning.

It is being overseen by Justice Susan Thomas.

The Crown will call 24 witnesses over the four weeks the matter is set down for.

There are several supporters in the public gallery, including Police Association president Chris Cahill.