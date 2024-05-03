Voyager 2023 media awards
Mother of man killed at work speaks out: The $11m health and safety 'proceeds of crime' case

21 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer, NZ Herald

Jamey Bowring was killed in an explosion at work. The tragedy led to the first ‘proceeds of crime’ case brought by police against a business owner over health and safety. Bowring’s mum, Sarah Ferguson, speaks

