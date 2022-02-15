Voyager 2021 media awards
'The Covid guy': Facebook group by Whangārei teenager keeps thousands of Northlanders in the loop

Eighteen-year-old Ben Woodgates from Whangārei is running the Covid-19 Northland Facebook group with more than 11,800 followers. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

A teenager has taken it upon himself to keep Northland in the know when it comes to Covid-19.

Eighteen-year-old Ben Woodgates from Whangārei has launched his own Facebook group to provide Northland-relevant information, including case

