The Chronicle Q&A: Taihape rugby player Taylah Barrett talks about club rugby success

Eva de Jong
By
3 mins to read
Taihape Wahine captain Taylah Barrett (left) with vice-captain Trassina Hooper after winning the Whanganui women's club rugby final.

Taihape Rugby Club player Taylah Barrett, 27, discusses her team’s nail-biting win over Marist in the Whanganui Rugby Union’s women’s final, hunting, sushi and more as she answers 10 questions from reporter Eva de Jong.

You were recently selected for the Manawatū Cyclones team? How do you feel about the move?

It was very unexpected. I went with one other girl from our Taihape team to the trial last Wednesday just to have a game and see what it was like. The next day I got the phone call that I was in the team and I couldn’t really believe it, and I still can’t now.

Your recent Taihape win in the final against Marist was an extra-time upset. How did you find the game?

It was a very tough game, it could have gone either way. But we were certainly the underdogs before the game — I don’t think anyone really expected us to be able to beat them, especially with how well their season’s gone. I’m so proud of our girls, we just kept fighting until the end.

What do you think gave your players the edge over Marist?

I don’t know — I think that we just never really give up, we just keep going and going until it’s over.

Do you have any interesting hobbies outside of rugby?

My family and my partner’s family, we love hunting. So when I’m not playing sport on the weekend it’s usually hunting, mostly deer. I’ve done it since I was a little kid just going out with my dad and brother. We’ve all grown up with it and now my 10 and 12-year-old nephews are starting as well.

What part of the game excites you the most?

Probably defence — I love defence. It’s satisfying being able to make tackles, especially because I’m so small.

How tall are you?

1.50m and something. I think that’s the cool thing about rugby is that any size or shape can play, you don’t have to be a specific build.

Do you have a favourite place to eat out in Taihape?

In town, it would be Oki Sushi. My specific order would be vege ramen with chicken katsu.

What are your rugby aspirations?

My biggest goal is just to keep building our women’s team here in Taihape. It’s been real exciting seeing all the different players coming through, and seeing all the mums being given the opportunity to play here. I think that’s a real big thing. We’re a big, family-based club and seeing kids supporting their mums from the sidelines is really cool because they’re so used to just watching their dads on Saturday.

What creates a good team culture?

We’re like sisters in our Taihape team. We do try to do things outside of rugby together, even if it’s just going to watch the boys’ rugby on a Saturday. I feel like the culture in women’s teams is huge — it’s all sort of like a big sisterhood.

Who is your sporting hero, and why?

I don’t really have one, but for rugby I think it’s any woman who’s willing to give the game a go. It’s not the easiest of sports.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering general news stories. She began as a reporter in 2023.

