The Canterbury farming town where police continue to investigate a discovered body

Police have still not left the scene of a rural property where a body was discovered yesterday.

It was found at the gateway of a property on Dalbeg Rd, 10km from Amberley.

Officers were called at 10am yesterday at this stage, the cause of the person’s death is yet to be explained.

It’s also yet to be determined whether the body is a man or a woman.

The body in question was discovered at the gateway of the property on Dalbeg Rd. Photo / Google Maps

The nearest township is the farming service town of Amberley, which is 46km north of Christchurch. It’s a small town of fewer than 4000 people and is considered a “very connected community”.

It’s the Hurunui District’s largest township. The district’s mayor, Marie Black, said these situations never happen in the region.

“It makes me sad to think these events do happen out there,” she said.

Amberley’s population is largely older, the mayor said, comprised of many retired farmers.

State Highway 1 commuters pass through the town when headed north to Kaikōura or south to Christchurch.

Black said the Amberley community is saddened by the news of the discovery but noted there’s no evidence yet of a connection to the wider community at this stage.

“I pass my thoughts and concerns on to any family member this concerns,” the mayor said.



