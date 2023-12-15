The best of Hawke’s Bay: A week of good weather arrives

Do you like the sound of Lamb and mint, honey, figs and fish and chips? Try it as a flavour in ice cream. Reporter Michaela Gower went along to taste test. Video Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay is set to have a week of sunny, hot weather in the run-up to Christmas with temperatures soaring into the high 20s for the next seven days.

The region can expect mostly fine conditions over the weekend and Hastings and Wairoa can expect a high of 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

While Monday and Tuesday are expected to bring showers about the ranges the rest of Hawke’s Bay will dodge the wet and be greeted with high temperatures around the 25C to 29C mark.

Ice cream favourite Rush Munro’s is anticipating a busy week, and has some new flavours for people to try.

In collaboration with Hawke’s Bay Tourism, it has released four limited edition flavours that highlight the best of Hawke’s Bay.

Each flavour will be available for only a week, with just 60 servings per flavour.

The flavours include lamb and mint, honey and fig, wildflower, and fish and chip-inspired ice cream.

The $15 ice cream is served in a waffle bowl and each limited flavour has a range of elements such as edible rocks and sand.

Owners Vaughan and Sharon Currie wanted to pay tribute to the backbone of Hawke’s Bay and celebrate with a unique taste and an artistic presentation.

Rush Munro director of business Sharon Currie said she hoped that the flavours would bring people to the city for something a bit different.

Sharon Currie with the new limited edition lamb and mint flavoured ice cream. Photo / Warren Buckland

Flavours to come include the Peak Top Picnic, Pedal the Cycleways, and Relish in the Coastline.

