Locals say why they think Ruakākā Beach is one of the best beaches in Northland. Video / Northern Advocate

With more than 100 beaches in Whangārei alone, trying to narrow down the best beaches in Northland is quite a challenge. Despite knowing that everyone will have a different list, I have used my knowledge as a Northland beach-goer, surfer, swimmer and dog-walker to select 10 of the most spectacular, surfable and safe beaches in Northland:

Ruakākā Beach, Bream Bay

Patrick Cox says Ruakākā Beach is one of the best in Northland because of its space to stretch the legs. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Situated just 20 minutes south of central Whangārei, Ruakākā Beach is picture-postcard perfect with flat, white sand and glistening ultramarine-blue water.

The best part about it, said locals, is the fact there is enough room to spread out, whether you’re walking, fishing, swimming, dog-walking, boogie-boarding, surfing or building sandcastles.

The beach is watched over by surf life saving patrols over summer: on weekends until March 31 and daily from December 16 to February 11, according to SafeSwim.

When the Northern Advocate visited on a Friday, locals and tourists alike were making the most of a sunny day by stretching their legs and admiring the breathtaking view.

Pompallier Catholic College students say Ruakākā Beach is one of the best in Northland because it is a great place to catch up with friends. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ripiro Beach, Kaipara

I have to admit I am cheating a little bit with this selection because the 107km Ripiro Beach includes several access points, or different beaches, including Baylys Beach.

This stretch of west coast is the longest drivable beach in the country, giving plenty of opportunities for people to get away from the hustle and bustle to go fishing, surfing, beachcombing or camping up for the day.

The black-sand west coast beach is sweeping and exposed, and the water can include often large surf and rips.

Swimmers now have more safety thanks to new lifeguard patrols at Baylys Beach over a limited summer season.

Sandy Bay, Tutukākā

Paul Moretti catches a wave at Sandy Bay during the 2022 Polar Bear surf competition, an annual event at one of the best beaches in Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

It’s a beach most appropriately named, as Sandy Bay on Whangārei’s Tutukākā Coast is a sand-covered, open bay beloved by surfers and beach-goers, with car parking offering full views of the water.

Sandy Bay is a great place to learn to surf, boasting various surf schools and an active boardriders’ club.

It also offers good fishing off the rocks and seems to be a favourite with dogs of all sizes in the evenings; offering something for everyone throughout the day.

Ocean Beach, Whangārei Heads

Ocean Beach at Whangārei Heads is an exposed white-sand beach with large sand dunes and plenty of surf. Photo / Tania Whyte

The final prize at the end of a winding journey through Whangarei Heads Rd, Ocean Beach is an exposed white-sand beach with large sand dunes and rock features.

Ocean Beach is popular with surfers and can pack a punch in even moderate-sized waves.

For swimmers, the sometimes rough waters are fortunately patrolled by lifeguards over summer.

Ocean Beach’s exposure to all the elements is part of its charm, as it is the perfect place to “blow away the cobwebs”.

Shipwreck Bay / Te Kōhanga, Ahipara

Shipwreck Bay, or Te Kōhanga, in the Far North's Ahipara is internationally known for its quality surf. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The start of a series of long left-hand point breaks, Shipwreck Bay is renowned both nationally and internationally for its surf, after first being made famous in the 1966 US surf film The Endless Summer.

However, Te Kōhanga also offers so much more than just surf, including stunning scenery, excellent fishing and refreshing swimming.

The bay is at the southern end of Ninety Mile Beach/Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe but its angles offer some protection from the wild west coast winds.

The fact that life revolves around the tides helps give this beach a yesteryear feel that is hard to beat. Note, access to Shipwreck Bay is via a privately owned road so please be respectful.

Waipū, Bream Bay

Waipū Cove offers plenty of action, including hosting IRB championships each year. Photo / Tania Whyte

If you want a wide variety in your beach-going experience, you need only to walk from the bustling end of Waipū Cove up to the outstanding Waipū River Mouth.

The Cove boasts a nice cafe and a wide grassy area for picnicking before descending down to the sandy beach, which has a right-hand point break when the surf is up.

While the surf can get crowded, swimmers have the added protection of summer surf life saving patrols.

Those who prefer more space can walk north up the sandy beach to the Waipū Wildlife Refuge, where beach-goers give way to rare birds like nesting New Zealand dotterel, variable oyster catchers and New Zealand fairy tern.

People need to stay clear of any nesting areas and obey dog rules.

Taupō Bay, Far North

Taupō Bay is a semi-enclosed surf beach flanked by steep, bush-clad hills.

A picturesque white-sand bay flanked by steep, bush-lad hills and just two blocks of baches, Taupō Bay is another favourite at this time of year.

The semi-enclosed surf beach gets some protection from the elements from Stephensons Island, with the emerald-green water offering plenty of opportunities for catching fish, swimming and surfing.

Part of Taupō Bay’s appeal - apart from its beauty - is its wilderness feel, with just one road in and one road out.

Swimmers need to take heed of their surroundings as this beach is unpatrolled and dogs are restricted from the southern end.

Coopers Beach, Doubtless Bay

Coopers Beach/Koekoea in Doubtless Bays is one of the best beaches in Northland because of its pōhutukawa.

While other beaches on this list are all about their surf or sand, Coopers Beach, to me, is all about its magnificent pōhutukawa trees which offer shade from the hot sun.

Part of the semi-sheltered Doubtless Bay area, Coopers Beach also offers gentle surf - great for swimming or learning to surf - and golden sands.

Situated right on State Highway 10, Coopers Beach is also easy to get to if you’re in the Far North and nearby shops offer the crucial icecream on the way home.

Matapōuri Bay, Tutukākā Coast

Matapōuri Bay offers crystal-clear waters for swimming and playing - as demonstrated by cousins Storm Tangiriakia-Pou and Manaia Pou in 2022. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Beautiful white sand, crystal-clear blue waters, deep water at high tide, not too many crowds: Matapōuri Bay ticks all the boxes for a classic Kiwi beach.

While it is slightly more sheltered from swell than nearby Sandy Bay, it still offers surf and boogie-boarding spots, along with other leisure activities for kids - such as a bridge to jump off at high tide - and great fishing from the rocks.

While the internationally renowned Mermaid Pools have been closed by a rāhui, that is no reason not to enjoy the remaining wonders of Matapōuri.

Mangawhai Heads beach, Mangawhai

Mangawhai Heads is one of the best beaches in Northland with its stunning views and surfable waves. Photo / John Stone

While there are plenty of beautiful beaches in Mangawhai Harbour, oceanside Mangawhai Heads takes the cake for splendour with its stunning views, expanse of sand and interesting rocky outcrops.

The beach and nearby bar offer great surf options and the beach was even visited by 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater in 2019.

As the closest part of Northland to the Auckland Super City, Mangawhai Heads is probably Te Tai Tokerau’s busiest beach but beachwalkers can usually find some space to themselves if they head north.

Mangawhai Heads is patrolled by lifeguards over summer.