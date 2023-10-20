Lakhvir Singh says TAB New Zealand doesn't want to pay him his winnings. Photo / Richard Robinson

Last weekend’s All Blacks-Ireland clash was a disappointment for one Kiwi who says TAB is refusing to pay him $5000 in winnings.

Lakhvir Singh said he tends to make obscure bets and put a bet on “no try scored within the first 15 minutes of any match” ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

“A few of us thought, is that every match or any one of the four [matches]?

“So I rang up TAB and asked, and they said yes, any of the four matches, no try in the first 15 minutes.”

After the phone call, Singh came away thinking he had good odds of winning and put a further $300 down on the bet, taking his total bet to $500.

“I posted on Facebook saying, hey guys this is a good bet,” Singh said, encouraging his fellow punters to also put down a bet.

Singh received a shock during the first game when there was a try in the first 15 minutes, and the TAB said his bet was lost.

The TAB then said Singh would only win if there were no tries in the first 15 minutes in any of the matches at all.

Singh said it was only after three phone calls that he managed to get refunded for the bet because of the confusion, but he thinks he should still be entitled to his winnings.

Rajah Singh lost out on his bet after he was misinformed about its meaning.

“They admitted fault ... they said it should have been for all matches.

“It took ages for them to get back to us but in the end, they just refunded our bets.

“They didn’t actually give us our winnings, and they just said we don’t have to, we’re within our rights to not pay you out.”

Singh said it was ironic that TAB was advertising that a Kiwi won $10 million from a horse race recently while refusing to pay punters like himself a few thousand dollars.

“It’s just annoying to me that they would have kept my money if I hadn’t rung them up.”

TAB has recognised the wording was ambiguous and refunded the customers who were confused.

Consumer NZ communications and campaigns adviser Abby Damen said TAB had failed to meet consumer standards expected of it.

“Under TAB’s terms and conditions, if TAB makes a ‘substantial error’ it reserves the right to refund and/or void all bets. Provided these terms were made available to the customer before they made their bet, then they’re likely to be binding.

“However, TAB must also comply with the Consumer Guarantees Act and Fair Trading Act. In particular, it must use reasonable care and skill in providing services and must not mislead customers.

“We think TAB has failed to meet these standards and so should refund any affected customers.”