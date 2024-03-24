Thames and Kōpū residents and businesses have been asked to conserve water following a contractor incident.

Thames-Coromandel District Council reported a contractor working for a third party damaged a raw water supply line that feeds the Thames Water Treatment Plant on Friday.

“Due to the location and nearby utilities, the repair has been difficult to complete. As a result, our raw water storage and treated water storage is now lower than normal,” the council said in a statement.

“To maintain our raw water supply, we are changing to our alternate water supply from the Kauaeranga River.

“The water supply to some residents in the Kauaeranga Valley may have been impacted by this situation.

“We anticipate normal supply will be restored by late tomorrow evening, Monday, March 25, 2024.”

The water restriction level for Thames is now at Level 5 with a total watering ban until the raw water and treated water storage can be refilled back to normal levels.

“If residents can be mindful of their water use at this time, it would be much appreciated.”

Water Restriction Level 5 – total watering ban

• Hand-held hoses, unattended hoses, sprinklers, and garden irrigation systems are not permitted at any time.

• This includes a ban on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

• Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens, using a hand-held watering can is permitted.

