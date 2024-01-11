The ban includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

The ban includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

Thames Coromandel District Council (TCDC) has imposed a total water ban in Thames after a water main broke and equipment at a water treatment plant failed.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said the combination of the two events had lowered the reservoir levels to below-normal levels.

“While the main has been repaired and the equipment replaced it will take us some time to recover plant flows and reservoir levels and as a result, we are asking residents to conserve water.

“To support this we have imposed the Total Water Ban.”

A level-5 total weather ban is now in place which affects hand-held hoses, unattended hoses, sprinklers, and garden irrigation systems.

This includes a ban on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens using a hand-held watering can, is permitted.

Heavy rain experienced by the Coromandel over the New Year period has resulted in restrictions to water use in Pauanui, Coromandel Town and Whitianga after water treatment plants failed to process excess sediment expediently.

There are five levels of restrictions to manage water supply:

Level 1 - No restrictions: No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. People should be mindful of water use regardless.

Level 2 - Conserve water: Residents and holidaymakers are asked to be careful with their water use to ensure supply continues.

Level 3 - Alternate days: Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even-numbered days, and vice-versa for odd-numbered houses.

Level 4 - Hand-held hoses only: A total ban on the use of all sprinklers, unattended hoses and garden irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number, you can use your hose on even-numbered days, and vice-versa for odd-numbered houses.

Level 5 - Watering ban: Hand-held hoses, unattended hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems are not permitted at any time. This includes a ban on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers. Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens using a hand-held watering can is permitted.

Last week, Pauanui was placed on a Level 4 restriction due to heavy demand, and Coromandel Town and Whitianga were at Level 3 restrictions as a result of the low storage levels.

The substantial influx of holidaymakers to the Coromandel also places pressure on the water supply, and the council was urging the public to conserve to alleviate shortages over the summer which is predicted to be a long and hot on the back of the El Nino weather pattern.

Thames and Thames Valley are currently under a total watering ban.

Current water restrictions as of 11 January:

Coromandel Town area: Level - 1 NO RESTRICTIONS - No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. Please be mindful of water use regardless.

Matarangi: Level - 1 NO RESTRICTIONS - No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. Please be mindful of water use regardless.

Whitianga: Level - 1 NO RESTRICTIONS - No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. Please be mindful of water use regardless.

Hāhei: Level - 1 NO RESTRICTIONS - No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. Please be mindful of water use regardless.

Tairua: Level - 1 NO RESTRICTIONS - No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. Please be mindful of water use regardless.

Pāuanui: LEVEL - 1 NO RESTRICTIONS - No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. Please be mindful of water use regardless.

Whangamatā: Level - 1 NO RESTRICTIONS - No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. Please be mindful of water use regardless.

Onemana: Level - 1 NO RESTRICTIONS - No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. Please be mindful of water use regardless.

Thames: Level 5 - WATERING BAN - Hand-held hoses, unattended hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems are not permitted at any time. This includes a ban on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers. Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens using a hand-held watering can is permitted

Thames Valley: Level - 5 WATERING BAN - Hand-held hoses, unattended hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems are not permitted at any time. This includes a ban on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers. Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens, using a hand-held watering can is permitted.

Coromandel Towns are supplied by the following water sources:

Matarangi - Opitonui River

Whitianga - Whangamaroro River

Hahei - Groundwater bore

Coromandel Town - Karaka Stream and Waiau Stream

Pauanui - Oturu Stream and groundwater bore field

Tairua - Pepe Stream and tributaries

Whangamatā - Groundwater bore field

Thames - Kauaeranga River and Mangarehu Stream





Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.