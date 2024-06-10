One lane of State Highway 25 along the Thames Coast Highway has reopened, but lengthy delays are still expected.

Motorists can now access the western side of the Coromandel Peninsula, but delays should still be expected as crews work for a second day to clear slip debris and trees from State Highway 25.

Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed yesterday that arborists and contractors had made “significant progress” on Monday, clearing a slip and vegetation that have blocked SH25 at Ruamahunga after a large pine tree fell about 30m down the bank on to Thames Coast Rd overnight.

The highway was fully closed between Ruamahunga and Tapu from about 12.30am on Monday, but reopened under stop-go from 6pm.

The stop-go management in place at the Ruamahunga recovery site was extended to incorporate the new slip location.

“With lengthier traffic management in place, road users should expect longer delays than usual here.”

NZTA contractors would return on Tuesday to clear the site and “tidy up”.

“The road will be fully closed for short periods tomorrow to allow trucks to remove slip material, otherwise SH25 will remain open under a stop-go, providing it’s safe.”