Thais brought in to ease labour shortage in vineyards

The agreement bringing Thai workers to Marlborough may be extended to cover Hawkes Bay

KEY POINTS:

Thai workers are being imported to Marlborough to help ease annual labour shortages in the region's vineyards.



The Rural and Associated Contractors Federation of New Zealand and the Thai Government have signed memorandums of understanding allowing 100 Thai workers to work in Marlborough during the pruning season over the colder months.



Federation executive director Roger Parton said the Thai vineyard workers would be trained in growing table grapes and work full-time on vineyards.



The workers are being brought in under the new Recognised Seasonal Employer policy, primarily intended for Pacific Island nations.



It allows 5000 seasonal workers to come in to New Zealand for a maximum of seven months each year.



Mr Parton said the Thai agreement may be extended to the Hawkes Bay.



- NZPA