Thai sex worker trial: 'I'm still waiting for my money back,' man in 90s tells court

The Waikato complainant, who has interim name suppression, told a jury in the Hamilton District Court today that there wasn't a formal loan agreement or repayment date set down between him and the accused, Nualpan Coxon, 67, and Pornthip Phonkoed, 63, but he had believed he would be repaid.

"I'm still waiting for it," he told defence counsel Rob Quinn today.

The man was being cross-examined by Quinn and Phonkoed's counsel Russell Boot on day two of the trial today.

Coxon and Phonkoed deny seven charges; six of obtaining funds by deception and another of blackmailing a complainant after allegedly threatening to expose naked photos of him if he did not pay up.

Mann said the alleged offending happened over two separate periods between August 2015 and November 2015 and August 2017 and February 2018, involving three elderly male complainants of about $253,600.

The accused, both of Auckland, met two of the men after they responded to massage advertisements in the newspaper, and met the other - who has since died - in a retail shop.

Complainant A lost about $20,000, Mr B lost $13,900 while Mr C allegedly had $219,700 defrauded from him.

Mr C, a Waikato man aged in his 90s, told the court yesterday he saw an advertisement for a massage in a local newspaper for $7.

He said he was keen to get a massage as he had been having issues with his legs.

Asked by crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann if it happened on more than one occasion, Mr C, said he "got to know the lady" and "she came back several times".

"We became quite good friends and what-have-you and that was very wonderful."

When questioned by Quin today about whether he had sex with the women, the man said he never did, however "they still had their procedure, a happy ending".

He said he paid Phonkoed, known as "Nikki", for his massage but as the women began "extracting money out of me ... I didn't pay anything for their visits afterwards".

"Well, this carried on and on until they extracted so much money out of me and I wasn't paying anything anymore for that sort of thing."

He said both women became regular clients in the end when they'd developed a close friendship, however it was mainly Phonkoed who provided sexual services.

"I don't think there was much from Nancy at all, it was mainly [Phonkoed] who was the prime mover."

The man told Quin it was hard not to become friends with the women, "they were so kind to [me]".

"Well, that's what it appeared to be."

Put to him that he was in fact paying for their companionship, the complainant replied, "you could take it that way if you wished to, but it wasn't along those lines".

"I say to them on occasion, 'you're getting too much money out of me', and they would say 'we will pay all the money back'."

Both of the women ended up in Thailand - a trip he claimed to have paid for - and said there more excuses given about why they needed more money from him, including that Coxon had an accident there and needed private hospital treatment.

"They needed funds to get to Thailand," he told Mann in re-examination. " There was usually some specific reason for it and it seemed logical and it sounded as though it was sort of necessary."

The man testified that he felt he had to continue handing over money as they assured him the women were sorting out a house sale worth $138,000, which they were going to pay him back with.

He said he couldn't now remember who he was directly paying money to while they were there.

Mr A, a complainant aged in his 80s, then gave evidence via audio visual link about how he responded to a newspaper advertisement in 2015 for a Thai massage, "with magic fingers".

He mainly dealt with Phonkoed, who he knew as 'Jena', and recalled being taken to the Immigration NZ office in Hamilton to pay for her visa after withdrawing money from various ATMs around Waikato.

Mr A testified that he was told he had to pay the money because otherwise Phonkoed would get arrested.

He was also asked to pay money for the sick father of one of the accused who was a patient in ICU in a Bangkok Hospital.

Several months later he said he travelled to Auckland to get the money back from Coxon, or "Lily", and was told "that there was difficulty removing the money from Thailand".

He then ended contact with the pair.

The trial is being overseen by Judge Stephen Clark and is set down for the week.