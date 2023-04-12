Single mum with special needs child says she feels unsafe living in Auckland's social housing tower. Photo / Michael Craig

A tenant at an Auckland CBD social housing apartment is describing her unit as a “hell hole” and says life there with her 4-year-old special needs son is “unbearable”.

The woman, a single mum was placed at the Life Apartments on Liverpool St by Work and Income in January 2022. She is a refugee and a victim of family violence, and the Herald is not able to identify her for legal reasons.

The 18-story Ted Manson Foundation apartments are run by community housing provider Home in Place, which described it on its website as “high-quality, world best practice, mixed tenure development” and “encourages social inclusion and integrated communities”.

However, the tenant - whose rent and utilities are paid for by WINZ - said it was more like “living in a slum” where people pass out on corridors, fire alarms get triggered constantly, rubbish is strewn in public areas, and rooms have bug infestations.

Two people sleeping on the foyer of the apartment building. Photo / Supplied

The woman said she was shocked to find out that someone had died in the building before they moved in and feared for her safety because the lock to her apartment was faulty.

But Home in Place said it did not believe there was any substance to the tenant’s complaints.

The tenant said often, when she looked out of the window from her unit, she sees people sniffing glue and taking drugs.

“Sometimes these people follow residents when they are coming home and get into the building that way, and they can be very scary,” she said.

“I am a single mother living with my son, of course I worry for our safety. It is like living in a hell hole, really unbearable, I have asked many times to be moved but it’s like talking to the wall.”

People watch on as fire crews attend to a fire alarm triggered at Life Apartments. Photo / Supplied

In a response to an online complaint that “multiple deaths” had happened in the apartment building, Home in Place said: “Rest assured the only passing that has occurred in at least the past 18 months was from natural causes.”

Recently there was a notice on the common noticeboard urging tenants to report an infestation of sandflies to the Tenancy Tribunal.

“I reported about bed bugs that is infesting my apartment, they are all over and we just can’t sleep because of the bites,” she said.

The outcome was an order by the tribunal for the landlord to undertake bed bug spraying at their expense this Friday, the tenant said.

Fire service in attendance after the fire alarm was triggered at Life Apartments. Photo / Supplied

A Ministry of Housing and Urban Development spokesman said Home in Place is a registered community housing provider that provides public housing in Auckland, Wellington and Manawatu-Whanganui.

“Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga takes all complaints seriously and will be in contact with Home in Place for more information,” the spokesman said.

Home in Place CEO Chris Trypas said his organisation was dedicated to making sure tenants have a safe and secure place to call home.

“We pride ourselves on delivering a customer-focused service and making sure our tenants enjoy the benefits of high-quality housing in mixed tenure communities,” Trypas said.

“Having reviewed our records we do not believe there is any substance to the concerns raised. We will continue to work with the tenant in question to ensure she is appropriately supported.”

Trypas said the photograph supplied that showed two men slumped on the floor happened about five months ago when two visitors were found sleeping in the foyer of the ground floor and were quickly removed.

A notice asking residents to report an infestation of sandflies to the Tenancy Tribunal. Photo / Supplied

He said records also showed the fire alarm was triggered only once in 2023, when a visitor used a cigarette lighter to trigger a smoke detector in the entry foyer on the ground floor.

But the tenant had recorded on her phone incidents where the alarms were triggered in February, June, October and at least twice in December last year.

“The building in question has a fire panel installed, meaning any triggering of the fire alarm results in the evacuation of the building and the automatic summoning of the fire department,” Trypas said.

He said following the Herald’s query, the building manager checked the lock at the woman’s apartment and confirmed it was undamaged and in working order.

Covid-19 notices on the apartment notice board ripped up. Photo / Supplied

Trypas said after concerns were raised about bed bugs in one of the building’s privately tenanted dwellings, Home in Place arranged for all common areas to be treated and sent an email to all tenants offering to arrange pest treatment if they believed their apartments had been affected.

“The tenant in question did not respond to this offer,” he said.

“Home in Place reiterated its offer during a recent tribunal hearing. The tenant has agreed to grant access to the property for the pest treatment which is scheduled to be completed this week.”

Tenant says she feels unsafe living in Life Apartments with her 4-year-old special needs son. Photo / Michael Craig

Trypas said the Liverpool St building has an on-site building manager employed by Home in Place who lives in an apartment on the ground floor, and tenants could access the call centre 24 hours a day.

Life Apartments is Auckland’s tallest social housing high-rise tower that was built at a cost of $30 million in 2018.

Some of the units are privately owned, but most apartments in the tower are leased for community housing.



